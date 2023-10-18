"A freak on and off the court": NBA fans roast Giannis Antetokounmpo for suing company which makes $100,000 worth beds 

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be gearing up for the 2023-24 NBA season, however, the "Greek Freak" recently found himself as the butt-end of jokes from NBA fans. This week, news surfaced indicating that Antetokounmpo is suing luxury bed company 'Maree' for failing to hold up their end of a contract.

According to Antetokounmpo, the company was contracted to deliver four beds to Greece, but they never did. The situation extends back several years, with the company also using an image of Giannis Antetokounmpo on their social media channels.

In a since-deleted post, the company congratulated The Greek Freak on winning an NBA title.

The post makes it appear as though the NBA superstar endorses the company, forcing him to seek an injunction to stop them from using his name, image, and likeness. In addition, he's also seeking $95,391 for beds that he alleges were delivered without quality control.

The situation has since generated plenty of interest among the NBA community, with fans cracking jokes about the matter.

Looking at the details of Giannis Antetokounmpo's lawsuit against Maree

Giannis Antetokounmpo's lawsuit against Maree may only be for $95,391, however, he isn't happy with the way Maree has done business. According to the Bucks star and his partner, the order Maree was supposed to ship to Greece was incomplete and featured defects.

According to a report from Sportico, Antetokounmpo alleges he received less than a third of the total items he purchased. On top of the missing items, the items that arrived in Greece were missing key components for assembly.

While they tried to remedy the situation by calling CEO Erica Gleaton, she has reportedly dodged more than 20 calls from the Antetokounmpos. In all, Giannis Antetokounmpo has seven complaints that will be heard in court, including breach of contract and false endorsement.

The expectation is that Maree will look to counter the claims in court while lawyers defend the company. Of course, in the meantime, Antetokounmpo will continue to prepare for the 2023-24 NBA season, where he and Damian Lillard will look to win a ring together in Milwaukee.

Although the lawsuit won't interfere with the upcoming season, the "Greek Freak" will certainly be keeping an eye on the lawsuit as his legal team handles the matter. With one more game left in the preseason, the Milwaukee Bucks' season will officially tip-off on October 26 when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.