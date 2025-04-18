NBA fans roast Malik Beasley for Karl-Anthony Towns take ahead of Knicks-Pistons matchup: "Talks a lot for someone who gets traded every year"

Pistons guard Malik Beasley took a swipe at his former Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns — now suiting up for the Detroit Pistons’ first-round playoff foe, the New York Knicks — saying he doesn’t view the big man as any sort of problem.
When asked by reporters Thursday about facing Towns in the playoffs, Beasley didn’t hold back, saying:
“I’m not worried about KAT. I don’t think about KAT… he is the least of my worries.”
Malik Beasley’s words drew heat from NBA fans, with some pointing to his journeyman status. Drafted by the Nuggets in 2016, Beasley has since been traded to Minnesota, Utah, the Lakers, signed with Milwaukee and now finds himself in Detroit.
“Malik Beasley talks a lot for someone who gets traded every year,” the fan said.
“Malik talk like he a franchise player 😭😭,” another said.
“Bruh you are a great role player and nothing more, I dont get where the crazy arrogance stems from you aint a star 😭,” another commented.
Beasley does hold a 10-3 all-time edge over Towns in head-to-head matchups. One of those three Towns wins came this season with Beasley in Detroit and Towns as a Knick.
Here’s what more fans had to say about Beasley’s KAT comments:
“I love Malik Beasley as a player but did he not learn from his mistakes after saying Harden was easy to guard then getting 50 pieced. I have a feeling KAT is gonna go off now,” one said.
“I’m not sure any player made a bigger fool of themselves this year than Malik Beasley. Talks way too much,” another said.
“Who keeps putting Malik in front of a mic,” another commented.
Despite the criticism, Beasley just wrapped up a record-setting season, becoming the first bench player in league history to hit 300+ 3s in a season. He finished second in total made threes leaguewide, behind only another of his former teammates, Anthony Edwards.
Malik Beasley writes heartfelt message to Pistons fans before playoffs
The Detroit Pistons snapped a five-year playoff drought by clinching the No. 6 seed in the East, and ahead of their postseason opener, Beasley penned a piece in The Players’ Tribune titled “Detroit vs. Everybody,” reflecting on the city’s impact on him.
“And for me, man, it feels like I’m coming full circle — like I’m making all these people proud in this city that helped raise me,” he wrote. “I’ve made this community my own, and I feel like this community has made ME one of THEIR own.
“So I just wanted to thank y’all for that — and to promise I’ll keep putting in work these playoffs. Our whole squad will. Our whole CITY will. If you’re repping Detroit, this s*** is for you. If you’re not, you’re the rest.”
Game 1 of the Pistons-Knicks first-round matchup is set for Saturday in New York, with Game 2 following on Monday. Detroit will host Games 3 and 4 next Thursday and Sunday.
