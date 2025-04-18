NBA fans roast Malik Beasley for Karl-Anthony Towns take ahead of Knicks-Pistons matchup: "Talks a lot for someone who gets traded every year"

Pistons guard Malik Beasley took a swipe at his former Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns — now suiting up for the Detroit Pistons’ first-round playoff foe, the New York Knicks — saying he doesn’t view the big man as any sort of problem.

Ad

When asked by reporters Thursday about facing Towns in the playoffs, Beasley didn’t hold back, saying:

“I’m not worried about KAT. I don’t think about KAT… he is the least of my worries.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Malik Beasley’s words drew heat from NBA fans, with some pointing to his journeyman status. Drafted by the Nuggets in 2016, Beasley has since been traded to Minnesota, Utah, the Lakers, signed with Milwaukee and now finds himself in Detroit.

“Malik Beasley talks a lot for someone who gets traded every year,” the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Malik talk like he a franchise player 😭😭,” another said.

“Bruh you are a great role player and nothing more, I dont get where the crazy arrogance stems from you aint a star 😭,” another commented.

Beasley does hold a 10-3 all-time edge over Towns in head-to-head matchups. One of those three Towns wins came this season with Beasley in Detroit and Towns as a Knick.

Ad

Here’s what more fans had to say about Beasley’s KAT comments:

“I love Malik Beasley as a player but did he not learn from his mistakes after saying Harden was easy to guard then getting 50 pieced. I have a feeling KAT is gonna go off now,” one said.

“I’m not sure any player made a bigger fool of themselves this year than Malik Beasley. Talks way too much,” another said.

Ad

“Who keeps putting Malik in front of a mic,” another commented.

Despite the criticism, Beasley just wrapped up a record-setting season, becoming the first bench player in league history to hit 300+ 3s in a season. He finished second in total made threes leaguewide, behind only another of his former teammates, Anthony Edwards.

Malik Beasley writes heartfelt message to Pistons fans before playoffs

The Detroit Pistons snapped a five-year playoff drought by clinching the No. 6 seed in the East, and ahead of their postseason opener, Beasley penned a piece in The Players’ Tribune titled “Detroit vs. Everybody,” reflecting on the city’s impact on him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“And for me, man, it feels like I’m coming full circle — like I’m making all these people proud in this city that helped raise me,” he wrote. “I’ve made this community my own, and I feel like this community has made ME one of THEIR own.

“So I just wanted to thank y’all for that — and to promise I’ll keep putting in work these playoffs. Our whole squad will. Our whole CITY will. If you’re repping Detroit, this s*** is for you. If you’re not, you’re the rest.”

Game 1 of the Pistons-Knicks first-round matchup is set for Saturday in New York, with Game 2 following on Monday. Detroit will host Games 3 and 4 next Thursday and Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More