NBA fans scoff at Steph Curry's 22 y/o teammate's All-Star and USA dreams: "Steve Kerr has gas lighted this young man"

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted in mid-May how Brandin Podziemski played, particularly following Steph Curry’s in the playoffs. Kerr acknowledged the second-year guard’s limitations as a scorer but called him a “basketball player,” who impacts the game in multiple ways. Kerr is bullish about Podziemski’s future.

In the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday, the 22-year-old guard piled on the expectations. Podziemski told host Kay Adams that he expects to be an All-Star as soon as possible. The former Santa Clara standout added that he has his sights on getting a call from Team USA Basketball for the 2028 Olympics.

Fans promptly reacted to Brandin Podziemski’s goals.

ArafiArafi 🌎💸🩸⏳🔋 @@meddywithbo Stever Kerr has gas lighted this young man into thinking he’s better then what he actually is…

One fan said:

Alex @Alex35540896111 This you Cental?

Another fan added:

MrBuckBuck @MrBuckBuckNBA First Jonathan Kuminga, now Podziemaki...

One more fan continued:

Jake @playoffjake Not a soul from the US want him on the team 😭😭😭😭

Another fan commented:

Aidan LaPorta @AidanLaPorta69 Neither of those things will happen by 2028 😂😭✌️

Steve Kerr has Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler as his No. 1 and 2 options on offense. Unless one is injured, Brandin Podziemski will have to play behind the Warriors’ veteran stars.

Podziemski will have a shot but making the All-Star team in the loaded Western Conference will be tough. Podz will not only compete against Curry for an All-Star nod, he will also go up against the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving and others.

Earning a Team USA Basketball slot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be tougher than getting an All-Star berth. Brandin Podziemski will need to signficantly improve his play to represent his country for the quadrennial games.

Steve Kerr wants Brandin Podziemski to be more aggressive from deep next season

With Steph Curry out with an injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves turned their attention to Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski. Against the Houston Rockets, Podziemski averaged 11.0 points per game behind 38.4% shooting, including 34.1% from deep. He improved his scoring to 11.6 PPG against the Timberwolves, but his shooting efficiency dropped to 33.9%, including 30.4% from behind the arc.

Following the Golden State Warriors’ exit from the 2025 playoffs, Steve Kerr assessed Podziemski’s performance.

“There were times in the series where he was hesitant to shoot. Even tonight, he was 4-for-6, but I thought he could have gotten 10 or 11 3s off tonight and we needed those. … I told him after the game, ‘When we get back here next year, you are not gonna turn down a single shot.’”

Steve Kerr has all the confidence in Podziemski, giving him the green light to shoot next season. Perhaps the goal of making the All-Star team isn’t a long shot following the Warriors’ plan for him.

