"Discount Kuzma.", "pls cook this mf Jeremy Sochan next season who tf does he think he is!?" - NBA fans send hilarious reactions to Jeremy Sochan taking a shot at Russell Westbrook

Recent comments made about Russell Westbrook by San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan have made rounds on the internet. With several NBA fans taking note of it, they couldn't help but send in some hilarious reactions to the situation.

Westbrook is coming off one of the worst seasons of his otherwise illustrious career. Although he is a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer, this notion has been made disputable as of late.

Having earned a reputation as a poor three-point shooter, the mockery Westbrook was subjected to continued with the Spurs rookie. Participating in a game with fellow rookie Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan made a remark towards the superstar.

Sochan made a rather controversial comment when he responded that Westbrook is best known for his poor shooting. Although the Spurs rookie asked that the clip be removed, it had already spread like wildfire.

NBA fans sent in some hilarious tweets while reacting to the clip. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

NBA Retweet @RTNBA twitter.com/CabsOnSpurs/st… Westbrook gonna drop 50 on Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan Westbrook gonna drop 50 on Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan 😂😂twitter.com/CabsOnSpurs/st…

Ibrahim @BrodieBeam4 @russwest44 pls cook this mf Jeremy sochan next season who tf does he think he is!? @russwest44 pls cook this mf Jeremy sochan next season who tf does he think he is!?💀😭😤 https://t.co/lOjdz1o1r8

A-aron Isaac @AaronMac445 Jeremy Sochan is already my favorite Spur because of the Westbrook joke ☠️ I love that shit Jeremy Sochan is already my favorite Spur because of the Westbrook joke ☠️ I love that shit

Meds @Meds_____ @isnt_russ @JeremySochan I didn’t even know who he was but now I be praying on his downfall @isnt_russ @JeremySochan I didn’t even know who he was but now I be praying on his downfall

navychinos @stillontoppp @isnt_russ @DrGuru_ @JeremySochan Ahh man why’d you wana start off like this in the nba lol @isnt_russ @DrGuru_ @JeremySochan Ahh man why’d you wana start off like this in the nba lol

McSpursy @TheRealSpursy Looks like Jeremy Sochan really is the new Rodman, got everyone all frenzied up already Looks like Jeremy Sochan really is the new Rodman, got everyone all frenzied up already 😂😂😂

only my opinion matters @RATlOimAfraid @BleacherReport @NBATV i like how he immediately started to look around after he said it. dude is a casual and will be a free agent in 2 months. @BleacherReport @NBATV i like how he immediately started to look around after he said it. dude is a casual and will be a free agent in 2 months.

5x Champs @TheGreatOneSAS @JeremySochan No need for an apology fake outrage from lames who disrespect players worse on here everyday. @JeremySochan No need for an apology fake outrage from lames who disrespect players worse on here everyday.

PJ Hoops @RealPjHoops Jeremy Sochan is a cheeky kid!! People need to chill TF out Jeremy Sochan is a cheeky kid!! People need to chill TF out 😂

yossy.o @yossyol Wildest thing about Jeremy sochan saying that in relation to Russ isn’t even that he’s a rookie .

It’s that he isn’t a good shooter himself LOL Wildest thing about Jeremy sochan saying that in relation to Russ isn’t even that he’s a rookie . It’s that he isn’t a good shooter himself LOL

Jeremy Sochan may have sparked a rather controversial situation, but the rookie attempted to douse the fire just as quickly. Showing regret immediately after making the statement, Sochan also attempted to clear up any misunderstandings on Twitter.

Jeremy Sochan @JeremySochan heat of the moment, I was playing a game baby. It’s banter, I was not intending on being disrespectfulheat of the moment, I was playing a game baby. twitter.com/drguru_/status… It’s banter, I was not intending on being disrespectful 😂 heat of the moment, I was playing a game baby. twitter.com/drguru_/status…

Unfortunately, the matter may have slipped out of hand at this point. Catching fire for his own poor shooting ability, Sochan also heads into the league with a massive target on his back.

Jeremy Sochan and Russell Westbrook may be on the same team

Russell Westbrook in action against the San Antonio Spurs

This offseason has been quite an eventful one. The antics of the rookie class prior to their debuts amidst the drama within the trade storylines have made for an interesting offseason.

Even considering the one-sided interaction between Jeremy Sochan and Russell Westbrook, the situation finds a hilarious note within it. With Sochan being a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs, he is likely to be teammates with Westbrook in the upcoming season.

Several trade rumors have seen Westbrook linked with the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately for LA, the Nets have shown no interest in acquiring Westbrook.

In this regard, the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a likely third entity. With Westbrook being moved to the Spurs to allow Irving to be routed to LA, a potential trade scenario emerges as the most likely one.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Spurs trade ‘closest to happening’ involves Kyrie Irving to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to San Antonio lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-t… Report: Spurs trade ‘closest to happening’ involves Kyrie Irving to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to San Antonio lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-t…

While the situation with Sochan might suggest minor animosity at first, the likelihood of it blowing up remains low. However, should Westbrook remain with the Lakers, the rookie may be in for a tough night.

