"Discount Kuzma.", "pls cook this mf Jeremy Sochan next season who tf does he think he is!?" - NBA fans send hilarious reactions to Jeremy Sochan taking a shot at Russell Westbrook

Recent comments made about Russell Westbrook by San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan have made rounds on the internet. With several NBA fans taking note of it, they couldn't help but send in some hilarious reactions to the situation.
Westbrook is coming off one of the worst seasons of his otherwise illustrious career. Although he is a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer, this notion has been made disputable as of late.
Having earned a reputation as a poor three-point shooter, the mockery Westbrook was subjected to continued with the Spurs rookie. Participating in a game with fellow rookie Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan made a remark towards the superstar.
Sochan made a rather controversial comment when he responded that Westbrook is best known for his poor shooting. Although the Spurs rookie asked that the clip be removed, it had already spread like wildfire.
NBA fans sent in some hilarious tweets while reacting to the clip. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Jeremy Sochan may have sparked a rather controversial situation, but the rookie attempted to douse the fire just as quickly. Showing regret immediately after making the statement, Sochan also attempted to clear up any misunderstandings on Twitter.
Unfortunately, the matter may have slipped out of hand at this point. Catching fire for his own poor shooting ability, Sochan also heads into the league with a massive target on his back.
Jeremy Sochan and Russell Westbrook may be on the same team
This offseason has been quite an eventful one. The antics of the rookie class prior to their debuts amidst the drama within the trade storylines have made for an interesting offseason.
Even considering the one-sided interaction between Jeremy Sochan and Russell Westbrook, the situation finds a hilarious note within it. With Sochan being a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs, he is likely to be teammates with Westbrook in the upcoming season.
Several trade rumors have seen Westbrook linked with the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately for LA, the Nets have shown no interest in acquiring Westbrook.
In this regard, the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a likely third entity. With Westbrook being moved to the Spurs to allow Irving to be routed to LA, a potential trade scenario emerges as the most likely one.
While the situation with Sochan might suggest minor animosity at first, the likelihood of it blowing up remains low. However, should Westbrook remain with the Lakers, the rookie may be in for a tough night.