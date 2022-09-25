NBA fans send in hilarious reactions to LeBron James speculating about collegiate football - "Bro had one day of workout with the current roster and said imma head out lol", "LeQB? LeWR?"

LeBron James' took to Twitter to speculate about his eligibility to play collegiate football. He did so after attending NCAAF's Notre Dame vs. Ohio State game.

"Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?" James tweeted.

The comments sparked rampant questioning as to whether he was planning to play collegiate football after his NBA career ends.

LeBron James' appearance at the Ohio State game a few weeks ago was tied to his son, Bronny James. Bronny received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis gear up for the season, depth still a concern

With the NBA preseason less than a week away, the LA Lakers still lack depth in the frontcourt. Should the Lakers go into the season without further trades, Thomas Bryant will be their starting center. Bryant has been in the league since 2017. He has averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his career. In the last two years, Bryant has played in just 37 games.

The starting small forward and power forward are projected to be LeBron James and Anthony Davis, respectively. The second unit of Juan Toscano-Anderson and Austin Reaves might not be enough to compete at a high level. JTA averaged 13.6 minutes per game in 2021-22, and Reaves 23.2 minutes per game.

With Davis likely on a minutes-restriction at the start of the season, depth is even more critical.

Trade rumors have indicated that the Lakers have actively pursued Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. However, Shams Charania reported that the Indiana Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks had stymied the deal.

“I'm told the Lakers and Pacers did engage in some trade conversations this week and the Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks … is just not appealing for the Lakers,” Charania reported (via) The Rally

The two picks will likely be the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. LA's front office has had a rigid stance on these picks.

Before John Wall's buyout with the Houston Rockets, a proposed trade would have sent Westbrook to Houston in exchange for Wall. However, the trade fell apart due to LA's adamant stance on not moving the picks.

