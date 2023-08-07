Russell Westbrook recently became a minor stakeholder for Leeds United. Now after becoming a minor investor for the football club, Westbrook was in attendance at Elland Road to support his team in their championship opener match against Cardiff City FC.

NBA fans found it hard to believe that Russell Westbrook was at a football game in England. Some of them are roasting the LA Clippers star for looking as if he didn't know what was going during the game. Some also seem a bit confused and are trying to process how Westbrook became associated with a sport that never in a million years people would think he'd be spotted watching.

@FoolishlySmart tweeted: "Brodie looking like a Bruv innit"

Joshy🫡 @FoolishlySmart @ClutchPoints Brodie looking like a Bruv innit

@ruuzed tweeted: "Bro doing a side quest"

yed @ruuzed @ClutchPoints Bro doing a side quest

@DejounTrae115 tweeted: "not in a million years would i have imagined to see this today"

Pie Face 23 @DejounTrae115 @ClutchPoints not in a million years would i have imagined to see this today

@MitBron6 tweeted: "What the hell is a polar bear doing in arlington texas"

Cancun Tourism Board @MitBron6 @ClutchPoints What the hell is a polar bear doing in arlington texas

@killtyre13 tweeted: "Oh hell no, he's a super opp"

tear @killtyre13 @ClutchPoints Oh hell no, he’s a super opp

@Bardock7115 tweeted: "*Westbrick fixed it for you"

@TheDevilMyOppp tweeted: "Huh ??"

@CE_MCFC tweeted: "?"

Russell Westbrook is now a minor stakeholder of Leeds United

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

Russell Westbrook was present at Elland Road to witness the Leeds' Championship opener against Cardiff City after acquiring a minor stake in the club. Westbrook has now joined the ranks of prominent sports figures investing in the 49ers group, which is in the process of acquiring Leeds United. The investment arm of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, known as 49ers Enterprises, has been a shareholder in Leeds since making its initial investment in May 2018.

Recently, notable American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas also confirmed their purchase of shares in the group, and Westbrook, the star player of the LA Clippers, has now united with them in this venture. Westbrook said at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico:

"I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal who already have ownership, the 49ers. So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner, as well, about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different."

The next opportunity to see Daniel Farke's team in action will be during their Carabao Cup first-round match against Shrewsbury on August 9. However, it is uncertain whether Russell Westbrook will make a return to the stands at Elland Road for this game.

