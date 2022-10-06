NBA fans show no mercy to Anthony Davis as he is listed out for a preseason game - "Anthony DaytoDay Davis is back folks", "Bruh its just the 2nd preseason game ight no f**king way

Fans have big expectations from Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers this season. However, with AD sitting out the second game of the preseason due to a back problem, fans were merciless in reacting to the star's absence.

Given how important Anthony Davis is to the Lakers' success, the big man hasn't been the most reliable presence due to his health issues. NBA legend Charles Barkley referred to him as "Street Clothes" due to his inability to stay healthy.

After only one game in the preseason, Anthony Davis found his name mentioned on the injury list again. Listed as "out" due to lower back tightness for the game against the Phoenix Suns, fans posted some hilarious reactions after hearing the news. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Anthony Davis: "I want to play all 82 games this season"



Lakers:

Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect Anthony Davis be like

Industry Plant 🌱 @1000waystoslime Anthony Davis every time he's asked to played consecutive games

Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44 Anthony Davis showing up to the Lakers locker room with a new injury each year:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Wait, Anthony Davis is ALREADY HURT? They're saying it's no-big-deal "lower back tightness." But ... ALREADY???

DMitchell's Burner @SpidaBurner @LakersReporter Another szn of this bullshit man i cant do this anymore

Andre Daniels @MoneyDre123 @LakersReporter But 38 year old LeBron playing w/ no problems lmao

👼 @AngelMcr16 @LakersReporter Bruh it's just the 2nd preseason game ight no fucking way 💀

MarcusJohns25 @MarcusJohns25 @BleacherReport Bro not even regular season and this man hurt.

fafo'n @gmabIsaac @BleacherReport AD's body when it heard him say he wanted to play the full 82 games

Cersei @96ricvn Anthony Davis five seconds after the tip-off

Fans were ruthless in reacting to news of Davis' injury. However, the situation is not serious as head coach Darvin Ham mentioned that it was just a "little tightness".

Considering that Davis only planned to play in four out of the six preseason games, staying on the side of caution may not be the worst idea.

Having put a lot of work into his body during the summer, fans are excited to see Davis return to action this season.

Anthony Davis looked solid in the LA Lakers' preseason opener

Anthony Davis in action against the Sacramento Kings

Although Anthony Davis caught a lot of flak for sitting out the game against the Phoenix Suns, he looked solid in his first preseason game. Against the Sacramento Kings, Davis looked like he was close to getting back to his best.

The stats spoke for themselves as he ended the night with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in 16 minutes. Davis made two 3-pointers, which is a good sign considering his poor shooting numbers last season.

As mentioned earlier, Davis' health is going to be key if the LA Lakers' want to make a deep playoff run. This is because of his versatility to play at the four and five effectively. Lakers do not have too many options in those two positions at the moment.

Lakers' next preseason game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 7. It will be interesting to see how AD matches up against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

