"He about to make more than MJ made in his whole career", "Knicks are basically the Browns of the NBA" - NBA fans slander the New York Knicks as they prepare to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency

Jalen Brunson scans the floor to make a play.
Siddhant Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Jun 29, 2022 08:43 PM IST

The New York Knicks' pursuit of Jalen Brunson seems to be coming to an end. The Knicks have made a flurry of moves to create space for the Mavericks guard.

In a series of highly questionable moves dating back to the day of the draft, the New York Knicks prepared to make Brunson an offer. They shipped off several plays to create the cap space required. The Knicks are now in a position to offer Brunson a lucrative four-year deal.

The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
The New York Knicks are expected to offer Jalen Brunson a four-year deal in the range of $110 million when free agency opens Thursday, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/SRBfIEmoJT

Known for their recent poor decisions, the Knicks front office has become the subject of mockery in the NBA world.

As the deadline approaches, and the situation continues to unfold, here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

Who the Knicks think Jalen Brunson is: https://t.co/4sCZVgBvyt
Jalen Brunson seeing how much money the Knicks are going to offer him https://t.co/Bk5JJgMHYT
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes Good for Brunson but I wouldn’t pay him anywhere near that amount. Knicks are basically the Browns of the NBA 😂
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes Is this a good signing for the Knicks? https://t.co/vlPSa6vRfx
@LouAye_ @BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes It’s a Knicks thing for the Knicks tho
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes Jalen Brunson: https://t.co/gcXhZacNOo
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes Most overpaid player in the league sadly.
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes The New York Knicks ladies and gentlemen
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes LMAOOO POVERTY FRANCHISE
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes nah imagine the scenes if the knicks did all this cap space clearing for brunson and blud didn’t even sign for them 😭😭😭
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes @ Knicks https://t.co/PMz3uG1L72
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes knicks after almost gutting their entire starting lineup just for brunson to sign somewhere else https://t.co/ujuQHoVB5l
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes bro had one good playoff series and gets paid 110 million
@BleacherReport @ChrisBHaynes He about to make more money than MJ made in his whole career LMFAOOOOOO Knicks going out sad
The #knicks will go from being not good to slightly less not good with Jalen Brunson.
Jalen Brunson after returning to the AAC and beating the Mavs to improve the Knicks record to 13-43 https://t.co/9RoYRqDFMT
Jalen Brunson going from the Mavericks to the Knicks https://t.co/bpKMTOtscE
I will laugh for a full 8 minutes on camera if the Knicks don’t get Brunson

Considering the Knicks' previous failed ventures, expectations for the upcoming season aren't much better. While Jalen Brunson potentially checks a lot of boxes for New York, the guard may fall short of expectations.

Considering his performances with the Dallas Mavericks last season, the hype surrounding the rising star is hard to dismiss. However, a whole new system with a whole new environment could be detrimental to his growth.

Could Jalen Brunson fit in with the New York Knicks?

Jalen Brunson brings the ball up the court.
Jalen Brunson had a breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks last year. Stepping up in the absence of superstar Luka Doncic on several occasions, Brunson showed he has what it takes to be a big-time player.

Coming off a solid year with the Mavs, Brunson is currently due for a massive extension. As an unrestricted free agent, the Mavericks also have no security with regards to retaining the guard.

This creates the ideal situation for the Knicks to sign him. The Knicks have struggled to find a primary point guard. While Kemba Walker was meant to be the solution, the fit wasn't ideal.

Additionally, injury issues with Derrick Rose and underwhelming performances by Immanuel Quickley forced Alec Burks into the starting point spot. In a situation where Brunson takes over the point guard duties, the Knicks could experience some freedom with other positions.

Brunson, a scoring guard, has a lot to offer. Playing at a composed pace, New York could benefit from a high caliber floor general.

Paired with RJ Barrett in the backcourt, the southpaw pairing could be a confusing combination for teams to deal with. Factoring in their ability to score off the dribble, the Knicks boast a fairly potent backcourt.

Stepback. Pump fake. Drive fake.Jalen Brunson strikes again with the footwork!UTA 16 | DAL 212:34 Q1GM 1 is Live Now on ABC https://t.co/OpivZGgJCL
RJ Barrett with ANOTHER strong drive https://t.co/o0uBac5UVY

Acquiring a solid playmaker will be the Knicks' primary concern. With Julius Randle often taking over primary ball-handling duties, New York's offense risks stagnating.

