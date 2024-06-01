NBA fans sympathize with Dereck Lively II as rookie gets emotional citing late mother: "Kudos to your mama for raising a strong young man" 

Dereck Lively II got emotional after making the NBA Finals in his rookie season as he remembered his late mother, Kathy Drysdale, who died on Apr. 12 after an 11-year battle with cancer. Lively, 20, had lost his father in 2007.

The rookie shed a tear, wishing his mom was with him on one of his best moments as a basketball player yet as the Mavericks celebrated Thursday's Game 5 win at Target Center.

"Just wish my mama was here, this s**t means the world to me," Lively said. I put my body and soul on the line and they still can't kill me. I ain't going nowhere for a while. Long time, long time."

Dereck Lively II played through a neck injury, forcing him to miss Game 4, which ended in a loss for the Mavericks. His absence was felt, especially on the interior defense. However, Lively returned despite a questionable status and put up nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 100.0% shooting off the bench in 25 minutes. The Mavs won 124-103 to book their Finals ticket.

Dereck Lively II has been a key factor in Dallas Mavericks' success

Dereck Lively II's energy, composure and defense off the bench have been key factors in the Dallas Mavericks' success. In 16 postseason games, he has averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 66.7% while playing 21.8 minutes a night.

He's given the Mavericks quality minutes in rotation with starting center Daniel Gafford, replicating the veteran big's qualities as a lob threat, efficient screener and rim protector. Players are shooting 43.5% when guarded by Lively, which is an impressive stat, considering he's primarily guarding the interior.

He has also been efficient on the perimeter defensively, limiting 3s to a 33.3% conversion rate on 3.6 attempts per game. Lively has also developed a solid chemistry with lead guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which has elevated their games and Dallas' offense.

With an efficient big like Kristaps Porzingis waiting for the Mavericks in the Finals, Dallas will be glad to have Dereck Lively II on the team to throw different looks at the Celtics star. He could also limit slashers like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White from attacking the lanes.