NBA fans troll BIA as Boston Celtics' Game 2 halftime performer amid Cardi B beef: "Y'all coulda got Lil Bow Wow"

A bunch of fans trolled rapper and Boston Celtics fan BIA online ahead of her halftime performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Massachusetts native is in a beef with fellow rapper Cardi B, who is a regular in NBA games and is a huge New York Knicks fan.

The Celtics announced prior to Game 2 that BIA will be performing at halftime. It must have been a dream come true for the 32-year-old rapper since she grew up a fan of the Boston Celtics. She has shown support for the team throughout the years by attending games or through social media.

BIA is in a beef with Cardi B, which started when the "Bodak Yellow" artist dissed her on "Wanna Be," a remix released by Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla, on May 31. "The Whole Lotta Money" artist fired back on Instagram Live by dropping a diss track titled "SUE MEEE?" a day later.

The beef between NIA and Cardi B is not on the same level as Drake and Kendrick Lamar, but it got fans talking after the Boston Celtics made the announcement. Some fans were not amused that NIA gets to perform in the NBA Finals.

"Bia? Man, Boston y'all could've got Lil Bow Wow for this," a fan claimed.

"Boston's lowkey been taking different types of Ls," another fan commented.

"No one else was available?" one fan asked.

Some NBA fans were just plain disappointed by the Boston Celtics' choice for their halftime show. But it was all about loyalty to BIA, who is from Medford, Massachusetts, which is just a 10-minute car ride to Boston.

"Cardi not gonna be happy about this," one fan claimed.

"It could have been anybody bro," another fan commented.

"We don't care about her. Y'all should've had Cardi do it," a fan remarked.

BIA opens up on being a Boston Celtics fan

BIA was a Boston Celtics fan growing up.

BIA, real name Bianca Miquela Landrau, was born on August 16, 1991, in Medford, Massachusetts. She began her rap career in 2014 after being discovered on YouTube by Fam-Lay. She was then introduced to Pharrell Williams, who helped launch her career.

In addition to rapping, BIA loved her roots in Medford and Boston, and has been a supporter of the Boston Celtics since she was a child. She has been a regular at the TD Garden and has oftentimes interacted with Celtics players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"I've been going to Celtics games since I was like 10 years old. I'm a hardcore, ride-or-die Celtics fan. Live and die green, bleed green. ... We used to get the tickets that were like, 10 bucks all the way in the balcony. You couldn't even see the Celtics when you were in those seats," BIA told PEOPLE Magazine last year.

BIA's Celtics are now two wins away from clinching their 18th NBA championship after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2, 105-98.