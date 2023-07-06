With the NBA 2k24 cover release, and the news that Kobe Bryant will unsurprisingly grace the cover of the game, fans have been quick to weigh in. On one hand, many are incredibly excited about the release coming up in early September. However, on the other hand, many haven't been pleased with the effort.
After the news of Kobe Bryant being the cover image, fans took to Twitter to weigh in and give their thoughts on the situation. Quickly, a spirited debate arose as many questioned whether or not the design team had copied and pasted one design over the other.
NBA 2k24 cover controversy
The back and forth regarding the NBA 2k24 cover seems to be something that the design team is aware of. As the user, who tweeted the gaffe indicated, the company has since deleted the original tweet.
While the company would be able to update the design for the digital versions, if covers had already begun to get printed for physical copies, they could be in trouble. Of course, at the present time, this is purely speculation, as there are no physical copies of the game for users to look at just yet.
The release of the game is expected to be in early September, and will coincide with the start of the NBA season on October 18th, giving fans time to play before the tip-off. In addition, players will once again be gearing up to try out and compete for the NBA 2k league.
Currently, the 2k league playoffs are getting ready to kick off, giving NBA fans something to enjoy in addition to the ongoing NBA summer league. With less than two months to go until NBA 2k24 releases, it's safe to say that fans will continue to anxiously await news.
Leading up to the big launch in early September, expect updates regarding gameplay to trickle down into the headlines. Given that last year's edition of the game saw a big overhaul to the Archetype structure of MyPlayer creation, expect some changes to this year's structure as well.
Whether or not those changes come in the form of big overhauls or minor updates, only time will tell.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!