NBA fans turn matchmaker after Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers' past interaction video resurfaces

Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers are coming to Dallas. During the 2025 WNBA draft, the Dallas Wings had the number one pick to secure Bueckers in the draft. Fast forward to the NBA's lottery, and the Dallas Mavericks also secured the top pick for their upcoming draft.

While nothing is final yet, it's a no-brainer for the Mavericks to select Flagg. The Duke University star immediately made an impact in the NCAA, increasing his value as the top prospect in the country today.

With Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers coming to Dallas, it seems that fans are interested in their reunion. An old video of Flagg and Bueckers from when the Duke star was still in high school has since resurfaced. Fans couldn't help but make fun of the coincidence and played matchmaker on social media.

Here's what some fans said on Instagram:

"new power couple frl!!! I really hope they get together"

"They look cute together"

Here's what other fans said on Instagram:

"If they had sons 🔥," one wrote.

"if they got together they would be king and queens of basketball," one said.

"She probably saying want to get something to eat they probably flirting," another said.

"Perfect couple," another said.

NBA Fan Reactions (Image Source: Instagram)

Kyrie Irving delighted with Mavs potentially drafting Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world once again after they won the top lottery pick on Monday. Despite coming into the lottery with one of the lowest odds to secure the number one pick, the Mavericks managed to win the top pick anyway.

While many were flabbergasted by the situation, Mavericks star Kyrie Irving seems glad that his team got the lottery pick. Irving went on social media and couldn't help but be amused by the situation.

"1.8% 🤣🤣," Iriving wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Now having the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Dallas Mavericks have the ultimate opportunity to select Cooper Flagg. Having the number one prospect on their team will undoubtedly strengthen the Mavs' roster.

Cooper Flagg has been explosive on both ends of the floor in his only season in the NCAA. His talents, matched with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis' championship experience, could be a deadly mix for the NBA to deal with.

