NBA fans uncover Cade Cunningham's rookie season interview claiming Detroit Pistons would make 2022 playoffs

On Tuesday night, Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons made history with their losing streak. Following the loss, NBA fans dig some digging and found a shocking predicition from the former No. 1 pick.

Leading up to his rookie season, Cade Cunningham was a guest on the "Old Man and The Three" podcast. During the interview, he stated that the Pistons were going to be a playoff team in 2022.

In the end, it was JJ Redick who ended up being correct. While Cunningham had faith in himself and the Pistons, things have not played out how he might have hoped.

Detroit ended up finishing in 14th place in the Eastern Conference in Cunningham's rookie year. Their record for that season was 23-59. They ended up winning less games the following year at 17-65. At their current pace, the Pistons are on pace to drop their win total again in 2024. They sit in last place of the East with the worst record in the NBA (2-28).

Cade Cunningham did everything he could to avoid history

Tuesday night was more than just a rematch with the Brooklyn Nets for the Detroit Pistons. If they lost, they would have sole possesion of the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history.

Despite holding a lead early, the Pistons were unable to avoid being on the wrong side of this historic streak. The Nets ended up taking over late en route to securing a 118-112 victory.

One player on the Pistons who did everything he could to end the streak was Cade Cunningham. He finished the night with 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 71% shooting. However, this stellar night was not enough to get the Pistons over the hump. Cunningham was one of two Pistons players to score more than 15 points on Tuesday.

This game marked the second time this season that Cunningham broke the 40-point plateau. Earlier this month, he scored a career-high 43 points in a nail-biting loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

While the Pistons as a whole are struggling, Cunningham taking a step forward has been one of their few bright spots. After missing most of last season with injury, the young guard is putting up big numbers. So far this season, Cunningham is averaging 23.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Following another loss, Cunningham and the Pistons now must band together before they have the longest overall losing streak in history.