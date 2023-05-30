NBA Finals 2023 teams, full dates, venues, head-to-head and more

The 2023 NBA Finals will take place between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The Heat sealed their spot in the Finals with a 103-84 Game 7 win against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Nuggets waited a long time to find out who their opponents were as they booked their trip to the Finals on May 22nd. The Nuggets swept the LA Lakers, giving themselves nearly two weeks of break before the NBA Finals.

It will be the second time in history that a No. 8 seed will face the No. 1 seed in the Finals. The New York Knicks were the last eighth seed to face a No. 1 seed (San Antonio Spurs) in the 1999 NBA Finals.

When do the NBA Finals 2023 start?

The 2023 NBA Finals will commence on Thursday, June 1st at the Ball Arena in Denver. The Denver Nuggets have homecourt advantage in this series as they are the top seed. Game 2 will also be in Denver on Sunday, June 4th.

Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets

The series will shift to Miami for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will be on Wednesday, June 7th at the Kaseya Center. Game 4 will be on Friday, June 9th.

Here are the details of Games 5, 6 and 7 if the series goes beyond four games:

Game 5 - Monday, June 12th - Ball Arena

Game 6 - Thursday, June 15th - Kaseya Center

Game 7 - Sunday, June 18th - Ball Arena

Games 2 and 7 will begin at 8:00 PM ET, while all other games will commence at 8:30 PM ET. ABC will televise the series on TV, while ESPN will provide radio coverage. Fans outside the United States can stream the games online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

How have the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat fared against each other?

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat have faced each other in 72 regular season games. The Nuggets currently hold the head-to-head advantage at 38-34.

Denver extended their winning record after winning the last six meetings between the two teams, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

The Heat have a 2-11 record in the past 13 games against Denver. However, the Heat and Nuggets have notably never met in the NBA playoffs. In their two meetings this season, the Nuggets won 124-119 on the road on December 30th, 2022, and 112-108 at home on February 13th, 2023.

