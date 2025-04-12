NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown's health concerns still persist before playoffs as Celtics make last-ditch attempt to get him fit

Ahead of the NBA Playoffs, reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is dealing with right knee pain that won't subside. In an article by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Saturday, she revealed that Brown received "pain management injections" in his right knee.
The four-time All-Star has been dealing with a lingering bone bruise in his right knee for several weeks.
Brown was sidelined for three games. Although he's since returned to action, he has logged more than 30 minutes just once since March 12.
During the Celtics' thrilling game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Brown played just 22 minutes, which went to overtime.
Since then, he's missed matchups against the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.
Although Boston has already clinched a spot in the playoffs and isn't in danger of dropping into play-in contention, Brown could finish the regular season with three DNPs leading up to the opening game of the playoffs on April 19 or 20.
Kristaps Porzingis urges Jaylen Brown to take time to recover before the postseason
Jaylen Brown has played in 65+ games in six of his eight seasons in the NBA. However, he will come up short of the NBA's 65-game minimum to be eligible for awards this season.
While Brown had been attempting to play through the lingering knee pain, Kristaps Porzingis was quoted by ESPN saying that he thinks Brown needs to prioritize his health and take some time to recover before the playoffs.
Following Boston's win over the Knicks on Tuesday, Porzingis spoke publicly about wanting to see him recover in time for the playoffs.
"He's a tough dude," Porzingis said, via ESPN. "He always preaches his warrior mindset. He lives by it. But to what extent do we need that right now? Maybe he needs to take care of it and make sure he's going to be ready for the most important moment.
"I think we need to encourage him to make sure he does everything he needs to prepare to get it healthy and to prepare for what's going to come."
This season, the Celtics are 13-4 in games Brown missed; however, come playoff time, the team's chances of going back-to-back as NBA champions could come down to whether or not he is healthy.
Boston has clinched the No. 2 seed in the East and will face the winner of the 7/8 play-in game.
