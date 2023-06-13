NBA Finals shooting: Taking closer look at dip in Max Strus' numbers in finals vs Eastern Conference finals

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday to win their first-ever NBA title. Miami’s historic run as a No. 8 seed finally ran out of magic. Miami was let down by its role players and undrafted contributors, including Max Strus.

Strus’ production dipped in the NBA Finals and the guard struggled against the Nuggets defense. He showed up in the first half for Miami in the decisive Game 5 but could not find his shot in the second half. Strus had a shot at an open 3-pointer late in the game that went off the rim. The Heat’s chances to win Game 5 slipped away after the miss. Strus was 1-of-6 from downtown in Game 5.

Strus averaged just 5.8 points per game in the finals. He went 6-of-32 from 3-point range in the five games for a measly 18.7%.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Strus was more effective against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. He scored in double figures in four of the seven games. He averaged 9.4 points and shot at least 40.0% from the 3-point range in three games. Strus’ best game in the series came in Game 1 when he went 6-of-10 for 15 points.

Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie Max Strus in the ECF: 41/34%

Max Strus in the Finals: 23/18%



Gabe Vincent in the ECF: 48/51%

Gabe Vincent in the Finals: 38/33%



Caleb Martin in the ECF: 60/48%

Caleb Martin in the Finals: 37/33% Max Strus in the ECF: 41/34%Max Strus in the Finals: 23/18%Gabe Vincent in the ECF: 48/51%Gabe Vincent in the Finals: 38/33%Caleb Martin in the ECF: 60/48%Caleb Martin in the Finals: 37/33% https://t.co/w1X8RQFcni

Max Strus' performance in the first and second round

Max Strus was even more productive in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. He averaged 14.7 ppg in the series. He scored in double figures in five of the six games.

His best game came when he hit 7-of-14 shots and ended with 19 points in Game 3. Strus hit at least three 3-pointers in four games in the series.

Strus shot 5-of-8 in Game 3 of Miami’s first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The win helped spur the Heat to the upset of the East’s No. 1 seed.

Strus averaged 11.5 ppg this season, nearly double what he averaged in the NBA Finals. He shot 41.0% from the field this season and 35.0% from the 3-point range.

He had a season-high 31 points in November against the Charlotte Hornets. He shot 10-of-16 from the field and drilled eight triples.

Max Strus will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It will be interesting to see his market after his struggles in the NBA Finals.

Poll : 0 votes