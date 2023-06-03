Steph Curry explodes for his Finals high, destroying the Boston fans and making it all even in the 2022 NBA Finals

On June 10, 2022, the Golden State Warriors won game four of the NBA Finals to tie their series with the Boston Celtics. During that game, superstar guard Stephen Curry scored an impressive 43 points to lead his team toward victory.

“Felt like we just had to let everybody know that we were here tonight,” Curry said after the game. “Whether that’s their crowd, their team, our team, whoever wants to see that energy and that fire, we feed off of that.”

While Stephen Curry's 43-point performance was incredibly impressive, it isn't his highest-scoring total in the NBA Finals. That feat was achieved in 2010 when he dropped 47 points against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in their NBA Finals battle.

However, to face off against a Boston Celtics team, who were seen as the best defensive team in the NBA, and drop 43 points on them en route to a victory, was seen as an incredibly impressive achievement.

“Incredible,” Draymond Green said of Curry's performance. “Put us on his back. Willed us to win. A game we had to have. Came out and showed why he’s one of the best players to ever play this game. It’s absolutely incredible.”

During that series, the Golden State Warriors utilized their experience and championship know-how to overcome the Boston Celtics in six games, adding another championship trophy to their dynasty resume.

Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry was unable to replicate that type of performance during their 2023 playoff run, which saw the team get eliminated in the second round of the playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brian Scalabrine believes Celtics should retain Jaylen Brown

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, former NBA Champion Brian Scalabrine discussed why he believes the Boston Celtics should try and reach an agreement on a contract extension with Jaylen Brown in the coming months.

“If it’s not a money thing … It’s a no-brainer,” Scalabrine said. "I think anybody in the NBA would take two versatile wings that can defend and rebound. And they can handle and run the pick and roll in this day and age. I wish they played better together (this postseason), but they’ve had a lot of success and they can continue to have success.”

Jaylen Brown is eligible for a Designated Veteran Extension this summer, also known as the 'supermax', which would see him earn roughly $295 million over five seasons, which equates to 35% of the Boston Celtics cap space.

The problem, though, is that Jayson Tatum will eventually be eligible for a similar contract. Now, the Celtics' front office needs to decide whether they are comfortable committing 70% of their future cap space to their two All-NBA wings - especially in the light of the penalities for being a second tax apron team under the new collective bargaining agreement.

As such, Celtics fans can expect another summer of Jaylen Brown rumors while the team's front office tries to make a decision on how to move forward with their team-building process.

