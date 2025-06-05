NBA Finals winner, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, business of small markets and more: NBA Assistant coaches and executives' EXCLUSIVE 

So what if this year’s NBA Finals will feature two small market teams?

Two opposing team assistant coaches and an opposing team’s executive spoke enthusiastically about the NBA Finals because of their deep respect for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

“I don’t know what the business community thinks. But from a basketball point of view, I think it’s going to be a fun series,” one opposing team’s executive told Sportskeeda. “I think it’s going to be really competitive. I enjoy watching both teams play. They’re both talented and both well-coached. It sets a great example that small markets can do this.”

Sportskeeda talked with two assistant coaches and an executive from opposing teams on various topics, including their favorite to win the NBA title, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP season, his recent ‘free-throw merchant’ tag, Tyrese Haliburton’s playoff heroics and struggles as well as potential X factors.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversations have been edited and condensed.

Which team do you favor for the Finals and why?

Anonymous Western Conference assistant coach: “I think Oklahoma City should be the favorite because they’ve been so good all year. They have depth and they’re a well-oiled machine. But Indiana’s hot. So I don’t want to be on the fence on it. Most people would take Oklahoma City because they’ve been consistent all year long. They are tough to beat. But when you face a team like Indiana that is so hot, that’s a scary team.”

Indiana has had good performances from both their stars and ‘the others.’ They’ve shot the 3 ball pretty well. They play fast, and teams aren’t ready for that. It’s not just a first-quarter barrage. They can come at any time. They play fast and fearlessly. But OKC is really good defensively. They have size and they’re versatile. They can play with two bigs. They can play small. They have the experience now with [Alex] Caruso. Their two bigs help them defensively with rim protection. They’re deep and versatile. That makes them tough. And they can be potent offensively. Shai makes them go. He’s the head of the snake. Then the others are all very capable. Jaylen Williams has been really, really good and is their second star. Lu Dort is an elite defender and is a capable shooter. They’re hard to beat. If they’re shooting it well, they’re tough.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach: “I got OKC. I could be a little biased because matchup-wise we did well against Indiana. I don’t have a ton of awe for them. They’re very beatable. But Shai was the best player all year. As good as Indiana’s defenders have been playing at a high level, you can’t stop Shai. It’s his pace, the way that he navigates and his temperament. I just don’t see anyone stopping him. I see him capping off an unbelievable year with a Finals MVP and a championship.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference executive: “I’m not sure how many people will go against Vegas. OKC is favored and have the best record in the league and have home-court advantage. So they have the edge. They have the MVP. Both teams are pretty deep. Coaching is similar. But overall, OKC might be a tad more talented. And then there’s the MVP part of it. That’s huge.”

How many games do you think the series will go?

Anonymous Western Conference assistant coach: “Seven. I just don’t see Oklahoma City beating Indiana in Game 6 at Indiana. There will be a couple momentum shifts before that. I think each team will win one at home and on the road. Then it goes to seven games. If Indiana gets into a Game 6 at home, they’ll get that game. That sets up for a really good Game 7 in OKC. Indiana is a hot team right now. But Oklahoma City is the more consistent and steadier team.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach: “I don’t even know how Indiana is there (laughs). I’m blown away that they’re even in the NBA Finals. So part of me says that this will go five games. But I’ve been wrong on them in every series. So I don’t know.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference executive: “I think it’ll go at least six. I don’t see any of the two teams winning four out of the first five. But who knows.”

Which star will have a better series – Shai or Haliburton?

Anonymous Western Conference assistant coach: “Neither one will guard the other. Haliburton is definitely not guarding Shai. But both players manage each other very well in different ways. You can’t foul Shai. You have to do your best to make him make tough shots. If he can see lots of bodies in the paint, that’s helpful so he’s not attacking as much. But easier said than done.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach: “Shai will be a more dominant force. I think Tyrese will be more about making other people better and keeping them competitive and in the games. He is playing at a heck of a level. To get triple doubles in the playoffs for as frail as he is? It blows my mind.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference executive: “Shai is the MVP. Tyrese wasn’t mentioned as an MVP candidate. He has a ways to go. So you’re talking about two different levels of players. I’m not sure you can compare the two right now. Shai keeps on getting better. He’s clever. He knows how to create space and get a shot for himself. You don’t see him jacking up bad shots. In fact, a lot of the shots he takes are midrange shots. You can tell he’s worked on his craft. He has a much more refined game than [Haliburton]. He’s younger [Gilgeous-Alexander is 26; Haliburton is 25]. Not by much, but he has a ways to go. He relies more on the perimeter with taking and making the 3.”

What do you make of Shai getting the ‘free-throw merchant’ tag during the playoffs?

Anonymous Western Conference assistant coach: “That’s not fair. He’s really crafty. He’s smart. He’s an elite scorer. He makes tough shots look easy. If you get in the wrong place on him, he’s going to get a foul. He’s stronger than he looks. Once he gets you on your hip, you’re in trouble. He’s a really good passer if you try to double him at the wrong time. You can say he’s ‘a mercenary’ if you catch him at the wrong time. But he’s a very good passer and a willing passer. He’ll pick you apart if you double him at the wrong time.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach: “That is a skill. That takes high-level skill. You have to play the game at a slow pace in your mind. You have to be so under control. You have to be playing chess. Most of these guys are playing checkers out there. They just can’t process the game like that. It’s more mental than physical. Shai is highly, highly skilled and highly smart. He’s reading the game. I don’t think it’s a negative. I think it’s an unbelievable talent.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference executive: “I don’t see that. But that’s not a bad thing. It’s not. As players get older, it’s a skill and it’s a craft to be able to draw a foul and get to the free-throw line. There’s a 90% chance that you’ll get a point. So it’s not a bad thing. Maybe in a game or two, he got a call or two and you might say, ‘He was hunting.’ But the NBA and referees are all over it. If it’s a foul, it’s a foul. If they miss a foul and it’s not reviewed, they’ll get called out by the NBA and they’ll study film. A foul is a foul. If you’re of the ilk that you’ve learned how to draw a foul, good for you. It’s not a bad thing at all.”

Tyrese has had a mix of games of clutch performances, consistent assist numbers and some games where he struggles with his shooting. What do you make of all of it?

Anonymous Western Conference assistant coach: “I think you’re going to see a bit of the same from him. Some nights he’ll score more. But he’s always consistent with his playmaking. He’s elite in transition. He’s elite if he can get open shots. They’re going to do their best to contain him. But he’s going to have some games where he puts up big numbers. It's his pattern. Indiana will try to play fast and play behind the play so they can attack and play back and cross screen with Haliburton and shoot 3s. Oklahoma City will be steadier. They play a little bit more of a pick-on game.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach: “He has the special sauce from a personality and human standpoint. He believes in himself. He’s a really well-rounded person. He doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder. He doesn’t carry negativity. He doesn’t have insecurity. A lot of his game is about putting out positive energy and belief in himself. So there are games where he’s just flowing and gets in a rhythm. He’s an unstoppable force of energy. But in the games that he struggles, the defense, the scheme or the physicality can counteract that. It almost takes away his special powers.

His shot is funky. He’s an amazing shooter. But so much of his game is mental, confidence and belief. It’s passion. It’s not like he’s the most skilled guy. He can really only go right. He’s not strong. His whole game is about feeling the game, the court and where the other players are. If you can’t touch him up and allow him to flow up and down, this game turns into an open court and fast-paced game. Then he’s special.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference executive: “I think that’s part of the separation between him and Shai. He’s a year younger. But his game is not at that same level yet. He put together two or three good games in a row. And then there is a game that is not so good. Great players, even if they’re not shooting the ball well, figure out a way to impact the game and still put up a clutch performance, whether it’s points, rebounds, a big play, whatever. Your shot is not always going to fall. But there are other ways that you can impose your will.”

Outside of Shai and Tyrese, what do you think is the biggest X factor of this series with either another player or a key strategy?

Anonymous Western Conference assistant coach: “It’s a good question. I don’t know if I have a player that is an ‘X factor.’ But making 3s will win or lose games. If Haliburton, [Pascal] Siakam and [Andrew] Nesmith are making shots, Indiana is going to win that game. If Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and [Chet] Holmgren are making 3s, then Oklahoma City is going to win. Shai is going to score. Siakam is going to score, no matter what. But what separates these teams are limiting fouls. If Oklahoma City can draw fouls, they can also set their defense. Then Indiana can’t run .So Indiana cannot foul them. On the flip side, Oklahoma City can’t allow Indiana to make a run and make 3s.”

Anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach: “It’s going to come down to the role players as far as who can disrupt the teams’ offense. Is it [Alex] Caruso], [Andrew] Nesmith, [Lu] Dort, Obi Toppin? Who is going to be the disruptor and really mess the other teams’ flow up? Is it [Myles] Turner at the rim? Is it [Isaiah] Hartenstein on the glass? They are both undersized and both struggle to defensive rebound. So the offensive glass could be a factor. But it’ll come down to the margins. Which of the role players will play confident and have an impact?”

Anonymous Eastern Conference executive: “Maybe it comes down to Siakam and Williams. Maybe one of those guys. Maybe Siakam can offset the disparity between Shai and Tyrese. Williams is also a good player.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

