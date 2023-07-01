NBA Free Agency 2023 Tracker: All signings completed in first 12 hours

The 2023 NBA Free Agency tipped off with a flurry of signings. Several players signed extensions, some top free agents switched teams, while others re-signed on new deals.

Teams have gone on a spree, signing players to lucrative deals all around the league. A total of 18 transactions went down in the first hour alone, with teams spending $1.02 billion on these deals. That was an eventful start to the free agency period in the first 12 hours. We take a look at all transactions that occurred in that period.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 NBA Free Agency: Tyrese Haliburton among those to agree on extensions

Several players on rookie deals were eligible for extensions this summer. Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane signed designated NBA rookie max deals with their respective teams. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis and Naz Reid signed veteran extensions. Here's the breakdown of their deals:

#1 Tyrese Haliburton

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Haliburton has agreed on a designated rookie max extension for five years worth up to $260 million with the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton is coming off his first NBA All-Star season and is a franchise cornerstone.

#2 Desmond Bane

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, after securing Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s long-term future with the team, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed with Bane on a designated rookie max extension worth $207 million for five years. He is among the players expected to make his All-Star debut this year.

#3 Kristaps Porzingis

According to Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes, Kristaps Porzingis is finalizing a $60 million extension with the Boston Celtics. He got traded to the Celtics recently in a blockbuster three-team deal featuring the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. Porzingis had opted into his $36 million player option before the trade.

#4 Naz Reid

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Naz Reid agreed on a three-year $42 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2023 NBA free agency period began. The T'Wolves closed the deal before the deadline, ensuring Reid doesn't depart the team as an unrestricted free agent.

#5 Harrison Barnes

According to Wojnarowski, Harrison Barnes agreed to a three-year $54 million extension to return to the Sacramento Kings.

#7 Tre Jones

As per Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs have agreed on a two-year $20 million extension with point guard Tre Jones.

#8 Nikola Vucevic

The Atheltic's Shams Charania reported that the Chicago Bulls extended Nikola Vucevic by agreeing to a three-year $60 million extension before he could become a free agent.

2023 NBA Free Agency: Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green among notable free agents returning to their teams

Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant and Kyle Kuzma were among notable free agents who stayed put and re-signed with their respective teams on new deals. Here's a look at their new contracts:

#1 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving agreed on a three-year $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news first.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned.

#2 Draymond Green

After tremendous speculation, Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a four-year $100 million contract, as per The Atheltic's Shams Charania.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4. Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4.

#3 Khris Middleton

As expected, the Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed Khris Middleton to a three-year $102 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

#4 Kyle Kuzma

In a surprising turn of events, the Washington Wizards and Kyle Kuzma have agreed on a four-year $102 million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Kuzma was expected to leave the franchise after the Wizards entered a rebuild.

#5 Jerami Grant

Unrestricted free agent Jerami Grant has agreed to a bumper $160 million contract for five years to return to the Portland Trail Blazers. It was one of the most surprising deals of the night.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

#6 Cam Johnson

Restricted free agent Cam Johnson signed a lucrative $104 million four-year deal to stay in Brooklyn. He got traded in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix at the trade deadline.

#7 Rui Hachimura

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the LA Lakers agreed on a three-year $54 million contract with restricted free agent Rui Hachimura. He was integral to their playoff run to the conference finals last season.

#8 Coby White

The Chicago Bulls retained another asset in Coby White, agreeing to a three-year $33 million deal, as per Charania.

#9 Herb Jones

The New Orleans Pelicans have extended Herb Jones' stay with the franchise after agreeing to a four-year $54 million contract, per Wojnarowski.

#10 Trey Lyles

TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that veteran Trey Lyles has agreed to return to the Sacramento Kings on a two-year $16 million contract.

#11 Jakob Poeltl

The Toronto Raptors and Jakob Poeltl agree on a four-year $80 million contract, per Wojnarowski.

#12 Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert has agreed on a two-year $32 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

#13 Reggie Jackson

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to re-sign Reggie Jackson on a two-year $10.2 million contract, per Shams Charania.

#14 Josh Okogie

Josh Okogie has agreed to return to the Phoenix Suns, according to Chris Haynes. He was a starter for them after Kevin Durant's addition at the NBA trade deadline.

#15 DeAndre Jordan

The Denver Nuggets have agreed with veteran center DeAndre Jordan to return after a successful first season with the team, per Haynes.

#16 Damion Lee

Damion Lee has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, per Wojnarowski.

#17 Julian Champagnie

Julina Chamagnie agreed to a four-year $12 million contract to return to the San Antonio Spurs, per Wojnarowski.

2023 NBA Free Agency: Fred VanVleet among free agents headed to a new team

The 2023 NBA Free Agency was highly unpredictable about free agents signing with other teams. Several top names will don different jerseys next season. Fred VanVleet highlighted the list of FAs moving elsewhere. Here's a look at these deals:

#1 Fred VanVleet

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Houston Rockets landed coveted free agent Fred VanVleet on a three-year $130 million max contract. VanVleet will switch teams for the first time in his NBA career after playing for the Toronto Raptors thus far.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent G Fred VanVleet has agreed on a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz tell ESPN. Rockets land ex-Raptors All-Star in his prime at 29 years old. Free agent G Fred VanVleet has agreed on a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz tell ESPN. Rockets land ex-Raptors All-Star in his prime at 29 years old. https://t.co/B6WwPmLYq1

#2 Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent will play for the LA Lakers on a three-year $33 million contract from next season. The former Miami Heat guard will be the Lakers' biggest offseason acquisition in this year's 2023 NBA Free Agency.

#3 Bruce Brown

The Indiana Pacers splurged in free agency on free-agent guard Bruce Brown. Wojnarowski reports the two sides have agreed on a whopping two-year $45 million contract.

#4 Joe Ingles

The Orlando Magic have agreed with veteran Joe Ingles on a two-year $22 million contract to add more experience to their young core, per Wojnarowski.

#5 Jevon Carter

Veteran Jevon Carter has agreed to a three-year $20 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, per Wojnarowski.

#6 Seth Curry

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a two-year deal with Seth Curry. The two sides have reunited for a third stint together, per Wojnarowski. ESPN's Tim McMahon reported the Mavs used their $4 million plus bi-annual exception to sign the sharpshooter.

#7 Georges Niang

Georges Niang departed the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency to join the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year $26 million contract, per Wojnarowski.

#8 Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder leaves the LA Lakers after a successful stint, replacing Fred VanVleet in Toronto. According to Wojnarowski, Schroder agreed to a two-year $26 million contract.

#9 Yuta Watanabe

Former Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe reunited with Kevin Durant in Phoenix, signing a deal with the Phoenix Suns, per Charania. The specifics of the contract haven't been disclosed.

#10 Josh Richardson

The Miami Heat have reunited with Josh Richardson on a two-year deal, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Heat drafted him in 2015.

#11 Drew Eubanks

The Phoenix Suns added former Portland Trail Blazer Drew Eubanks to their ranks on a two-year deal, per Charania.

#12 Taurean Prince

The LA Lakers signed Taurean Prince on a one-year $4.5 million bi-annual exception, per Charania. Prince is considered one of the biggest steals this offseason.

#13 Chimezie Metu

The Phoenix Suns continued filling their roster by adding Chemezie Metu, who signed on a one-year deal, per Wojnarowski.

#14 Troy Brown Jr.

One of the rare bright spots for the LA Lakers before the NBA trade deadline last season, Troy Brown Jr., has agreed on a two-year $8 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Wojnarowski.

#15 Shake Milton

Coveted free agent guard Shake Milton has agreed to a two-year $10 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#16 Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish has agreed on a two-year veteran minimum deal with the LA Lakers per Shams Charania.

#17 Oshae Brissett

Oshae Brissett will join the Boston Celtics on a two-year deal, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

#18 Derrick Rose

Veteran point guard and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has agreed on a two-year $6.5 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, SNY TV's Ian Begley reported.

Poll : 0 votes