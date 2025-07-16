NBA Free Agency: $6.1 Billion Franchise Frontrunner to Land Damian Lillard Ahead of Warriors, Heat 

The depleted Boston Celtics could soon land another All-Star in Damian Lillard. According to insider Brett Siegel, the $6.1 billion valued franchise is the favorite to sign Lillard after he unexpectedly entered free agency with the Milwaukee Bucks stunningly waiving and stretching his contract to make space for Myles Turner's signing.

The Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves also remain in the race, but the Celtics are ahead at the moment.

Fullcourtpass @Fullcourtpass LINK The Boston Celtics are currently the favorites to sign Damian Lillard, per @BrettSiegelNBA The Warriors, Heat, and Timberwolves are still in play as well

Boston has hit the reset button, avoiding a historic luxury tax bill had it retained its core. However, the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, while Luke Kornet left to join the San Antonio Spurs and Al Horford is unlikely to return. The Warriors are favored to sign him in free agency if he doesn't retire.

The Celtics remain active as they look to potentially re-route Anfernee Simons, who arrived in exchange for Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers. They are still $12.1 million over the first apron and $331,950 over the second, so their work is cut out to get under the luxury tax.

As per Gary Washburn, the Celtics are also willing to offer him a multi-year deal so that he can recover from his Achilles injury and become a viable contributor, especially once Jayson Tatum returns from his Achilles recovery and Boston is ready to contend.

Jayson Tatum is recruiting Damian Lillard to Celtics again

Two years after Damian Lillard demanded a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and hit the open market, the Boston Celtics have another shot at going after the nine-time All-Star. Lillard joined the Bucks, and the Celtics acquired former Milwaukee point guard Jrue Holiday in that trade saga.

It worked out well for the Celtics as they won the championship, while Lillard was further away from a championship after a tumultuous stint with Giannis Antetokounmpo, overshadowed by injuries.

According to Marc J. Spears' 2023 report, Jayson Tatum tried recruiting Damian Lillard to join Boston. As per Gary Washburn's report on Sunday, Tatum has again put on his GM hat for his 2021 Team USA running mate.

It would be a great fit for Lillard to play alongside Tatum and Jaylen Brown at this stage of his career. The Celtics have done a solid job of surrounding their stars with potent players and the trio could put the 18-time champions in the mix for a title once fully healthy.

