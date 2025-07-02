NBA Free Agency: After losing Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers reignite old interest in LA Lakers 7'1 FA target 

The Indiana Pacers have immediate needs to address at the center position after losing Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks in a sensational $104 million deal. The Pacers have a void at the starting center position. To address it, the Eastern Conference champions are looking to take on the LA Lakers for 7-foot-1 center Deandre Ayton's services.

Ad

Ayton hit the market unexpectedly after reaching a buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bucks and Lakers were among the teams pursuing him. However, Milwaukee sneakily bagged Turner, leaving only LA in the former No. 1 pick's pursuit. Now, as per insider Jake Fischer, the Pacers have joined the race.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's a reignited interest for the Pacers in the former Phoenix Sun, whom they offered a four-year $133 million deal in the 2022 free agency as a restricted free agent. However, the move fell apart as Phoenix matched the offer sheet.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Pacers might consider Ayton a stopgap addition for next year. They are unlikely to repeat their finals run without Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7, ruling him out for 2025-26. They have the full midlevel exception available after Turner's departure.

Ad

Indiana can avoid the luxury tax again and maintain flexibility for next summer to prepare for Haliburton's return.

LA Lakers remain favorites to land Deandre Ayton over Indiana Pacers

The LA Lakers remain favorites to land Deandre Ayton once he clears waivers despite the interest from the Indiana Pacers. Ayton reportedly wants to be in a winning situation. He also shares the same agent as Luka Doncic. With Tyrese Haliburton out, the Lakers are in a better position to contend despite being in the stacked Western Conference.

Ad

Ayton also likely has a bigger role in the frontcourt for LA than Indiana. Here's what Fischer wrote on the Lakers' Turner pursuit amid Pacers' interest:

"Many front offices have been penciling Ayton in as a likely Los Angeles Laker … The safest forecast remains that Ayton winds up a Laker after clearing waivers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lakers are also eyeing long-term flexibility by reportedly searching for two-year deals and opening the cap room to sign a max free agent in 2027. They have been cautious with their budgets this offseason, making only one free agent signing thus far after getting Jake LaRavia for a two-year $12 million deal.

LA also let Dorian Finney-Smith walk despite spending three second-round picks and D'Angelo Russell's expiring on him last year for the same reason. Finney-Smith signed a four-year $53 million deal with Houston in free agency.

Ayton could be a stopgap addition for now. If he performs well next to Doncic, the Lakers will have a chance to offer him a lucrative deal next summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More