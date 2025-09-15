NBA Free Agency: Golden State Warriors up Jonathan Kuminga’s offer by $23.2M

After spending the entirety of free agency trying to resolve the situation with Jonathan Kuminga, the Golden State Warriors have approached the forward with a new deal. On Sunday, Shams Charania told ESPN that the Warriors have presented Kuminga with a new three-year, $75.2 million deal.The Warriors have made multiple offers to Kuminga, but both parties have been too far apart on their demands, leading to no progress. The team previously offered him a two-year, $45 million deal. That was another offer the restricted free agent refused to entertain.Earlier this week, reports suggested that Jonathan Kuminga was leaning towards accepting the Dubs’ qualifying offer, which was worth close to $6.6 million. Now, with a new deal on the table, the organization is finally expected to make some headway.The new proposal includes a higher salary and a longer term, though the third year will be a team option. Charania reported both sides understand Kuminga could be used as a trade asset if he signs.Kuminga has spent four seasons with the Bay Area team since being drafted with the No. 7 pick in 2021. He has played 258 games, averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.Unfortunately, the Dubs have been reluctant to trust Kuminga with a bigger role that would justify his salary demands. The relationship between both parties could end before his new contract does, assuming he signs one.NBA Free Agency: Who can the Warriors still sign after resolving their situation with Jonathan Kuminga?It has been more than two months since free agency opened. By now, most of the quality players that were on the market have already been picked up, leaving Golden State with few options. According to reports, the team has an understanding with Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton, and is expected to sign both players after resolving Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation.Outside of Horford and Melton, the Dubs had been linked to 2017 Rookie of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon. They missed out after Brogdon signed a deal with the New York Knicks over the weekend. The Warriors need to resolve their situation with Jonathan Kuminga sooner rather than later if they are to make any signings.Further delays could lead the team to miss out on long-time targets, including Horford and Melton, both of whom are reportedly running low on patience. Malik Beasley has also been floated as an option for the team, but is unlikely to be picked up in light of his gambling investigation. With Golden State's first preseason game less than a month away, the team has yet to sign any new players.