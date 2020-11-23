NBA Free Agency: LA Lakers re-sign Markieff Morris ahead of city rivals Clippers

The LA Lakers have been one of the busiest franchises since NBA free agency opened on Friday. The reigning champions have signed a number of free agents this offseason, and have already secured the services of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for another three years this week.

The LA Lakers have already brought in Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroeder, and Wesley Matthews. The latest NBA Rumors, however, are discussing the potential future of another Lakers champion, Markieff Morris, who has reportedly decided where he will play this season.

NBA Free Agency: Markieff Morris set to re-sign with LA Lakers

Markieff Morris proved his value in the NBA playoffs

Despite predominantly playing a supporting role in his 14 regular season games with the LA Lakers, Markieff Morris proved his value in the playoffs. Morris had 3 double digit games off the bench, including 19 points in Game 3 of the Finals. According to the latest NBA Free Agency news, this was enough for the LA Lakers to offer the forward a minimum contract for this season.

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a minimum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

The Lakers have already made some shrewd acquisitions this offseason, bringing in depth and experience to their roster. Morris provides both, and at a cut-price deal is a good piece of business by the Lakers front office.

Markieff Morris has regularly averaged double digits in his career as a starter. Returning to the LA Lakers, Morris will add depth at the forward position and add value on both ends of the floor. The LA Lakers had one of the meanest defenses in the league last year, and Morris' has fast hands and feet for a player of his size. At 6'10", Morris adds versatility to the Lakers bench, who depended on their defensive work to win the Championship.

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

Due to their roster's size last year, the LA Lakers had several players who could support Davis and McGee with rebounding the ball. Morris was one of these and being able to secure him to a new deal with reported interest from their rivals, LA Clippers, was another important move from the Lakers' front office.