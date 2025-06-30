NBA Free Agency: Lakers hoping to retain Dorian Finney-Smith as Rockets lurk with $14.1M offer  

The LA Lakers remain hopeful of retaining free agent Dorian Finney-Smith after he opted out of his $15.4 million player option on Sunday. Ahead of Monday's 2025 NBA Free Agency tipoff, Finney-Smith is gaining interest in the market, and the latest report from Marc Stein suggests that the Houston Rockets are in the 3-and-D player with a $14.1 million annual contract. Houston is planning to offer him a four-year deal.

"The Rockets have use of their full $14.1 million midlevel exception to offer to Finney-Smith even after their considerable roster business in recent days. There were strong suggestions Sunday that Houston is preparing a four-year offer for Finney-Smith," Stein wrote.

The Lakers opened up a $14.1 million non-taxpayer exception after Finney-Smith opted out. They have a decision to make as re-signing Finney-Smith around the same value will take away their exception, only giving them the taxpayer midlevel exception worth $5.7 million.

The Lakers have multiple needs, including at center and to strengthen their bench, but at the same time, Finney-Smith was one of the culture-setters for the team last year. His presence was critical to their success as a defense-first unit when they topped the charts in defensive ratings

Lakers in a pickle with Dorian Finney-Smith decision as Deandre Ayton becomes available in free agency

The Lakers need at center remain intact after the draft. With a lack of trade assets, they will likely primarily look to resolve as many problems as they can in free agency. They have an excellent opportunity to add a center that fits their lineup, especially next to Luka Doncic, after Deandre Ayton agreed to a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayton will likely command a $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. The Lakers have that if they don't re-sign Dorian Finney-Smith. Assuming that's the offer Ayton generates in the market from other suitors, LA might have to choose between him and Finney-Smith.

It's a tough spot to be in, considering their major void at center and Finney-Smith's value as a 3-and-D wing in today's league. LA also spent three second-round picks on Finney-Smith seven months ago, so it would hurt the team if he left for nothing.

