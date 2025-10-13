  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Russell Westbrook
  • NBA Free Agency: Massive update drops on Russell Westbrook's rumored departure from NBA amid lack of interest from NBA teams

NBA Free Agency: Massive update drops on Russell Westbrook's rumored departure from NBA amid lack of interest from NBA teams

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:32 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA Free Agency: Massive update drops on Russell Westbrook's rumored departure from NBA amid lack of interest from NBA teams. [photo: Imagn]

Rumors circulated long before training camp started that Russell Westbrook could play overseas. The former MVP, who opted out of a $3.4 million contract with the Denver Nuggets in June, remains an unrestricted free agent. With the NBA preseason games in full blast, Westbrook could still be without a team when the league tips off on Oct. 21.

Ad

NBA insider Marc Stein addressed those speculations in his Substack report on Sunday. The veteran sportswriter wrote (via The NBA Central):

“There has been ‘zero discussion’ to date about him weighing interest to play abroad this season, league sources say. He'd naturally generate a slew of overseas offers if he was open to them, but I'm told that securing his next NBA opportunity has been the focus for Westbrook's camp.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Denver Nuggets. He finished sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting for the second straight year. The former OKC Thunder superstar put up 11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.6 apg in the playoffs. In some stretches in the postseason, even with Denver’s stars on the floor, he stood out with his energy, hustle and versatility.

While the Nuggets looked like a natural home for Russell Westbrook, he left Mile High City after reportedly knowing what the Nuggets planned for him. Former NBA player Danny Green said on the “Inside The Green Room” podcast on Friday that the Nuggets wanted to bench Westbrook for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

After proving he could still produce and give a positive impact, Westbrook wanted a more prominent role. Instead of sticking with the Nuggets, he opted out of his deal, hoping another team would sign him.

Fans react to Russell Westbrook reportedly aiming for an NBA stay instead of playing overseas

Russell Westbrook’s reported plan to stay in the NBA instead of playing overseas stirred social media. Fans reacted to his decision to keep looking for a team willing to give him a significant role:

Ad
“He could become the next Marbury in China no doubt.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

The fans mostly blasted him for leaving Denver despite his rumored limited role next season. They thought he should have just taken the money and then mentored the young Nuggets players.

Many are urging him to play overseas in China or Europe, as the biggest leagues in these locations give former NBA stars lucrative contracts. Russell Westbrook, a former MVP, would have no shortage of suitors.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications