NBA Free Agency: Massive update drops on Russell Westbrook's rumored departure from NBA amid lack of interest from NBA teams

Rumors circulated long before training camp started that Russell Westbrook could play overseas. The former MVP, who opted out of a $3.4 million contract with the Denver Nuggets in June, remains an unrestricted free agent. With the NBA preseason games in full blast, Westbrook could still be without a team when the league tips off on Oct. 21.NBA insider Marc Stein addressed those speculations in his Substack report on Sunday. The veteran sportswriter wrote (via The NBA Central):“There has been ‘zero discussion’ to date about him weighing interest to play abroad this season, league sources say. He'd naturally generate a slew of overseas offers if he was open to them, but I'm told that securing his next NBA opportunity has been the focus for Westbrook's camp.”Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Denver Nuggets. He finished sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting for the second straight year. The former OKC Thunder superstar put up 11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.6 apg in the playoffs. In some stretches in the postseason, even with Denver’s stars on the floor, he stood out with his energy, hustle and versatility.While the Nuggets looked like a natural home for Russell Westbrook, he left Mile High City after reportedly knowing what the Nuggets planned for him. Former NBA player Danny Green said on the “Inside The Green Room” podcast on Friday that the Nuggets wanted to bench Westbrook for the 2025-26 season.After proving he could still produce and give a positive impact, Westbrook wanted a more prominent role. Instead of sticking with the Nuggets, he opted out of his deal, hoping another team would sign him.Fans react to Russell Westbrook reportedly aiming for an NBA stay instead of playing overseasRussell Westbrook’s reported plan to stay in the NBA instead of playing overseas stirred social media. Fans reacted to his decision to keep looking for a team willing to give him a significant role:“He could become the next Marbury in China no doubt.”Jeri Tsai @JeriTsaiNetsLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine He could become the next Marbury in China no doubtOne fan said:✞ @kdb_peakLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine He should go overseas. He can do whatever tf he wants and he’d have the support of a whole country.Another fan added:𝕵𝖔𝖓🔥 @sybau305LINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine Buddy is not getting ready to learn Chinese 😭One more fan continued:SkyzNYC @SkyzNycLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine Why decline his player option to return to the Nuggets? Russ is 37 this upcoming season... Why does he think he's still 27? Sit in the bench, mentor the younger players, and play your part... This is his own fault.Another fan reacted:Sparkles✨ @SparklessxoxoLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine He needs to swallow his pride &amp;amp;amp; just do the smart thing which is go get the bag in ChinaThe fans mostly blasted him for leaving Denver despite his rumored limited role next season. They thought he should have just taken the money and then mentored the young Nuggets players.Many are urging him to play overseas in China or Europe, as the biggest leagues in these locations give former NBA stars lucrative contracts. Russell Westbrook, a former MVP, would have no shortage of suitors.