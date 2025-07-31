  • home icon
NBA Free Agency: RFA Cam Thomas receives $90 million valuation from executive based on 6-foot-4 scorer's extension

By Ubong Richard
Published Jul 31, 2025 13:53 GMT
NBA Free Agency: RFA Cam Thomas receives $90 million valuation from executive based on 6-foot-4 scorer's extension - Source: Imagn

Restricted free agent Cam Thomas was used in a survey among 16 rival front-office executives by The Athletic's Fred Katz. The survey was to determine what a “fair” contract would be for current restricted free agents.

In the results, an unnamed executive proposed a $90 million contract over three years as a fair deal for Thomas. That was the highest dollar and annual value among the suggestions.

“I wouldn’t personally give (it to) him … But I justified it as ‘fair’ because if I’m him, I’m saying I’m better than Jalen Green and that’s way less than he got,” said the staffer who suggested the $90 million contract.
The Brooklyn Nets made Thomas a restricted free agent by extending a $5.99 million qualifying offer in the summer of 2025. If he accepts, he will play on that one-year deal and remain a restricted free agent in 2026.

However, that offer is considered risky. It locks him into a low salary and gives the Nets limited incentive to feature him if they shift focus to developing younger players.

Thomas and his camp are reportedly targeting a salary near $30 million per year, based on his scoring ability and comparisons to peers like Tyler Herro or Jalen Johnson. However, lack of interest from other teams and league-wide cap constraints mean his leverage is limited.

Brooklyn’s most recent offer is reportedly a two-year deal worth about $28 million, with the second year as a team option. Another reported version offers $14 million per year, albeit with the second year, which is not guaranteed to Thomas.

What’s next for Cam Thomas and Brooklyn Nets?

Cam Thomas and the Nets are far apart in terms of negotiations. While sources indicate that neither party is in a rush, Brooklyn has no urgent need to agree and they are instead prioritizing other moves and asserting positional leverage.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas - Source: Imagn

The former LSU star would have to go into a compromise deal. He might have to accept the two-year offer but flip the second-year team option into a player option. That will guarantee Year 1 at about $14 million and give him flexibility to re-enter the market if he outperforms.

Or, he could refuse any current offer, play next season on the $5.99 million qualifying offer, and run it back as an unrestricted free agent in 2026. While this carries obvious risks, as the Nets may deprioritize court time if they’re developing newly drafted players.

For the Nets, if negotiations stall and Cam Thomas refuses to sign, they could explore trading him. The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly shown interest, potentially packaging other players like Kyle Kuzma and picks in return

