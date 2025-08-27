  • home icon
  NBA Free Agency Rumors: 2 new playoff contenders join Knicks and Cavaliers in Malik Beasley pursuit 

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 27, 2025 13:01 GMT
Malik Beasley's future is still up in the air

Malik Beasley was projected to sign a very lucrative three-year deal to return to the Detroit Pistons earlier this year. However, when he was involved in a federal investigation over some suspicious gambling activity, his market dried out.

But now that he is reportedly not the main target of the investigation, some teams are showing an interest in his services again.

According to a report by Mike Scotto of HoopsHype, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pistons have touched base on him, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in their potential pursuit of the sharpshooter.

"Update: The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have recently touched base on Malik Beasley, along with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told @hoopshype," Scotto reported.
Beasley was one of the leading candidates to win the Sixth Man of the Year last season, averaging north of 16 points per game on 40% from three-point territory.

He's one of the most efficient volume shooters in the game, so it only makes sense that multiple playoff teams are keeping tabs on him. However, at this point in free agency, his options of cashing in on a lucrative deal looks slim.

Malik Beasley still isn't in the clear

Beasley's situation is still complicated and NBA teams might want to play it safe with him.

While Shams Charania reported Beasley was no longer a "target" of the federal investigation, Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports confirmed that he's still a "subject" of the U.S. attorney probe.

"Beasley is still considered a “subject” of the investigation, according to a source with knowledge of it. The Department of Justice defines a subject as “a person whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation,” which means Beasley could still be charged with a crime, something his lawyers have acknowledged," wrote Schiffer.

Even if his name is cleared, Beasley is unlikely to make even half of the money he was slated to make this offseason, so he might want to sign a short-term deal before testing free agency again next offseason.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
