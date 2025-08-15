NBA Free Agency Rumors: Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves eyeing former NBA finalist, 6MOY to fill roster spot

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:16 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves eyeing former NBA finalist, 6MOY to fill roster spot - Image Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Timberwolves prioritized contract extensions for Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason as they continued building around Anthony Edwards. The team has reached consecutive Western Conference finals with Edwards at the helm despite major frontcourt changes, and they now aim to add a guard to fill their last roster spot.

Randle re-signed on a three-year, $100 million extension, while Reid secured a five-year, $125 million deal. They also brought back Joe Ingles, added two rookies, signed a player to a two-way deal and invited another to training camp. With one opening left, the goal is to bring in high-caliber talent.

According to Jon Krawczynski, Timberwolves reporter for The Athletic, the franchise is evaluating four guard options: Cam Payne, who has NBA Finals experience with the Phoenix Suns; former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon; Bones Hyland; and Landry Shamet.

Krawczynski reported that Hyland is the leading candidate, writing:

”All indications are that Bones Hyland is the front-runner to get that final spot, league sources said. Hyland signed a two-way contract with the Wolves in February, played briefly in Iowa and spent the rest of his time with the Timberwolves.”

The reporter pointed to Hyland’s background as a first-round draft pick by Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly during Connelly’s tenure in Denver. The Nuggets traded Hyland before winning the championship in 2023.

Minnesota is seeking additional playmaking after losing guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who joined the Atlanta Hawks in a sign-and-trade deal.

Timberwolves president believes Anthony Edwards can become one of the best players ever

During his end-of-season press conference after Minnesota’s five-game loss to the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference finals, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly reinforced his confidence in Anthony Edwards.

“The sky’s the limit. We think he’s going to be one of the best players of all time,” Connelly said (per The Athletic). “We think he’s on that track. This summer will be even more challenging for him as we raise the bar, not just personally, but collectively as a team.”
“We’re either going to win a championship or not get there on the back of Ant. The greatest thing is he embraces that responsibility. He’s such a positive teammate. Obviously, he’s supremely talented, but I think there’s nobody in the league that we could choose who’s more ready for that level of responsibility.”

Edwards was named to the 2024-25 All-NBA Second Team in his fifth NBA season, where he posted career highs with 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.15 steals per game. He tallied 2,177 total points, the most in a single season in Timberwolves history.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

