NBA Free Agency Rumors: Ben Simmons could have made Philly return after repairing fractured relationship with Joel Embiid

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 08, 2025 04:19 GMT
Ben Simmons reportedly could have made Philly return after repairing fractured relationship with Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons’ messy split from the Philadelphia 76ers was widely covered, and he reportedly cut ties with several figures in the organization. But a recent report suggested that he has since repaired some relationships and that a reunion was possible after his February buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons is said to be undecided on whether he wants to continue playing. With that uncertainty lingering, Jake Fischer revealed on his Bleacher Report show that before Simmons joined the LA Clippers following his Nets exit, the 76ers showed mild interest in bringing him back.

Fischer added that Simmons and Joel Embiid have also mended their relationship.

“There had been some overtures, I would say, between Ben Simmons and the Sixers once he was securing a buyout from Brooklyn,” Fischer said. “He still has some friends in the area. I believe his brother was living in Philadelphia for a time, and there was some interest from Philadelphia at that point in time.
“But I can't say I have any updated information on the Sixers' interest in Ben Simmons there. And I do think Embiid and Ben have repaired that type of fracturing that went down behind the scenes as well.”

After the Sixers’ disappointing playoff exit in 2021, when Simmons drew heavy criticism for passing up a wide-open dunk in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, he requested a trade.

He told the team he would not report to training camp and formally asked to be moved, citing chemistry issues with Embiid. He refused to play, leading the team to withhold portions of his salary.

In February 2022, Simmons was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a package with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two draft picks, in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Former 76ers player teammate recalls Ben Simmons’ attitude during final Sixers days

In July 2024, former Sixer Georges Niang voiced his frustration with Ben Simmons’ behavior when teammates tried to welcome him back at the practice facility.

“(Simmons) was walking around the facility. You’d be like, ‘What’s up, man?’ because [we] were trying to welcome him back, and he’d [nod]. That’s when I was like, ‘F**k this dude. If I get an opportunity to play against him, I’m just going to be an a**hole.’”
Niang also described the tension and uncertainty among teammates as younger players were still carving out roles.

Since his departure from Philadelphia, Simmons has been unable to recapture the form that made him a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-Defensive Team selection and Rookie of the Year early in his career.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

