NBA Free Agency Rumors: Celtics ex-champ on standby for Warriors deal as Jonathan Kuminga’s RFA chaos continues

Roughly two weeks before training camp starts, Al Horford remains an unrestricted free agent while the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga continue their standoff. The veteran big man and the Dubs' rumored interest in getting a deal done have been put on hold due to the Kuminga situation. The No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft reportedly refused to accept the Warriors' three-year, $75.2 million offer.NBA insider Anthony Slater has the latest on the potential Horford-Warriors deal (via Evan Sidery):"Al Horford plans to sign with the Warriors to become their starting center, once Jonathan Kuminga's RFA stalemate ends. Horford has not officially signed with Golden State due to the Kuminga domino having to occur beforehand for roster construction purposes."Al Horford plans to sign with the Warriors to become their starting center, once Jonathan Kuminga's RFA stalemate ends, per @anthonyVslater. Horford has not officially signed with Golden State due to the Kuminga domino having to occur beforehand for roster construction purposes.Slater and Shams Charania, another NBA insider, wrote on Sunday that a team option in the third year, which the Warriors insisted on, has caused the stalemate. Kuminga also refuses to waive an inherent no-trade clause.According to both, the Golden State Warriors improved their offer from a two-year, $45 million deal to a three-year, $75.2 million contract. Still, Kuminga has remained insistent about foregoing a team option and keeping his veto rights in a trade.The Dubs have nine players under regular contracts, per Spotrac, with little time left before training camp starts. Jackson Rowe, the 10th name in the lineup, is on a two-way deal. The sooner the Warriors end the Kuminga deadlock, the quicker Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. can fill out the roster.Al Horford, a 2024 champ with the Boston Celtics, will have to wait until the Warriors-Kuminga stalemate ends.Jonathan Kuminga reportedly wants Warriors to turn team into player option to sign new offerThe Golden State Warriors have been adamant in keeping a team option in their two offers for Jonathan Kuminga. Instead of agreeing to that deal, Kuminga reportedly wants to flip that clause into a more player-friendly one to sign with the Dubs.Anthony Slater again reported on this situation:"I actually talked to Aaron Turner, Jonathan Kuminga's agent, this morning, and the messaging they're adopting this week is 'Turn the [team option] to a [player option' and it's done. … If that's suddenly a player option, not only will Jonathan Kuminga sign it, they're saying, but he will be completely bought in on the mission they're asking of him."Kuminga wants more power in the last year of the contract offered by the Warriors, an idea the team has been unwilling to concede. Golden State might be willing to give up the clause, considering the importance of building a roster before the team starts preparing for the 2025-26 season.