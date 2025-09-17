NBA Free Agency Rumors: Clippers prioritizing cap space to land Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic in 2027

The LA Clippers are reportedly among the teams that plan to pursue two former NBA MVPs in the summer of 2027. Several teams have set their eyes on maintaining financial flexibility to target Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic, who could both hit free agency two seasons from now.On Tuesday, The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote about Jonathan Kuminga's contract standstill with the Golden State Warriors. The NBA insider said that part of the reason for the Kuminga holdup is Golden State's intent to &quot;maintain maximum flexibility&quot; for the summer of 2027.Per Amick, the Clippers and the LA Lakers are other teams &quot;focused&quot; on being flexible that summer.&quot;The Warriors, who are well aware that Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver’s Nikola Jokic both have player options for the 2027-28 season, are hardly alone on this star-hunting front. High-profile teams like the Lakers and Clippers have sent similar signals in recent months,&quot; Amick wrote.If Antetokounmpo and Jokic do not sign contract extensions in the next two seasons, they will headline a star-studded 2027 free-agent class.Antetokounmpo's three-year, $175.4 million contract maximum extension with the Bucks starts next season. According to Spotrac, he has a $62.8 million player option in the final year of the deal in 2027-28.On the other hand, Jokic will be on the third season of his five-year, $276.1 million contract in 2025-26. Similar to Antetokounmpo, the Nuggets star has a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28.NBA insider says Clippers have been strategizing for the 2027 free agency since the 2023-24 seasonNBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic said the LA Clippers' &quot;sort of strategy&quot; started two seasons ago. In January 2024, the team signed Kawhi Leonard to a three-year, $153 million deal instead of a four-year contract, which the star forward was eligible for.According to Amick, LA also hoped that then-Clippers star Paul George would be willing to accept a similar deal. However, George wanted a four-year extension, and the Clippers let him walk in July 2024.This offseason, the team re-signed former NBA MVP James Harden and forward Nicolas Batum to two-year deals. Recently acquired Brook Lopez is also on a two-year deal. Slater noted that the Clippers could also prioritize being flexible next summer as the contracts of Batum, Lopez and reserve guard Bogdan Bogdanovic have team options for 2026-27.Slater wrote on July 9 that LA hopes to stay in contention while it maintains financial flexibility in preparation for the next era.