NBA Free Agency Rumors: Damning update on Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons' NBA future takes centerstage

By Michael Macasero
Published Sep 01, 2025 05:14 GMT
Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons remain available less than a month before the NBA training camp starts. Westbrook declined a $3.47 million player option with the Denver Nuggets to become an unrestricted free agent, while Simmons’ contract with the LA Clippers expired. The former All-Stars look to find a new home before the 2025-26 season starts.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Sunday the latest rumors surrounding the two veteran point guards. One unnamed scout that the NBA insider interviewed said:

“Look, this isn’t 2017 or 2019 anymore. If Westbrook goes unsigned, or Simmons, it’s not that big of a deal. You can find younger guys like them for cheaper. It’s nothing personal. But everyone gets old, and with Simmons, there are some major flaws there that aren’t ever going away. So why not give someone else a try?”
According to Amico’s sources, Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons are looking for contracts above the minimum. Only time will tell if any team will be interested in giving them what they want.

Westbrook showed last season that he can still contribute. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. The former MVP was a key part in the Nuggets’ playoff run, averaging 11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.6 apg.

Meanwhile, Simmons signed an end-of-season contract with the LA Clippers after the Brooklyn Nets waived him in early February. The Nets would have wanted to trade him, but since there were no interested parties, they let the versatile forward go. He averaged 2.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.1 apg for the Clippers.

Teams looking for a versatile player with playoff experience could give one or both a chance for the veteran’s minimum.

Russell Westbrook played much better than Ben Simmons in last year’s playoffs

Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons crossed paths last postseason. Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets faced the LA Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The former MVP averaged 13.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.8 apg and 1.3 spg. In some stretches during the series, Westbrook sometimes carried the Nuggets when Nikola Jokic sat on the bench. The point guard’s energy, hustle and versatility helped his team to a series win.

Meanwhile, Simmons hardly had an impact on the Clippers. Playing behind James Harden, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the former Philadelphia 76ers star averaged 0.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg and 0.8 apg.

Based on last season’s playoffs, Russell Westbrook has a better chance of signing a new contract than Ben Simmons.

Michael Macasero

