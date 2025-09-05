  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • NBA Free Agency Rumors: Knicks keeping tabs on ‘low-risk’ ex-ROTY despite retirement buzz amid split with longtime agent

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Knicks keeping tabs on ‘low-risk’ ex-ROTY despite retirement buzz amid split with longtime agent

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Published Sep 05, 2025 02:47 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Getty
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Knicks keeping tabs on ‘low-risk’ ex-ROTY despite retirement buzz amid split with longtime agent (Image source: Imagn)

The New York Knicks are reportedly keeping tabs on Ben Simmons. NBA insider Brandon Robinson said that league sources have indicated that New York has emerged as the favorite to land the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

Ad

Robinson wrote on Thursday that the Knicks and Simmons have shown "mutual interest as recently as last month." Robinson added that New York, under new coach Mike Brown, views the 6-foot-10 playmaker as a "low-risk, high-reward" addition.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post has previously reported the Knicks' interest in Simmons. However, Bondy wrote on Wednesday that Simmons is also mulling retirement.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Amid the rumors, Marc Stein reported Thursday that Simmons was dropped by his agent, Bernie Lee. Per Stein, Lee informed the National Basketball Players Association that he has formally removed himself from the union's ledger as Simmons' agent.

Ad

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Simmons as the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NBA draft. He didn't play during the 2016-17 season due to a broken foot. He made his NBA debut a year later and won ROTY. He was named an All-Star three times, a two-time All-Defensive First Team selection and a one-time All-NBA.

Brian Windhorst says Ben Simmons could be signed to a minimum contract

As Ben Simmons mulls his options, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday that the former All-Star should lower his expectations if he wants an NBA contract. On an appearance on ESPN Australia, Windhorst laid out Simmons' options in a limited market for a point guard.

Ad
"The reality is he’s looking at the minimum contract, which is still about $4 million for him this year," Windhorst said. "But he might even be forced to take a contract where he’s not guaranteed, where he would have to sort of earn his way onto the team through training camp and maybe not know his status until midway through the season.
Ad
"At the end of the day, Ben Simmons’ stock has been falling dramatically for years. The fact that we’re into September and he doesn’t have a full-time, guaranteed job, I think speaks to that."
Ad

Simmons split time with the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers during the final season of his five-year, $170 million maximum contract in 2024-25. He signed a one-year, $1.08 million contract with the Clippers shortly after being bought out by the Nets in February.

In 383 career regular-season games, Simmons has averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications