NBA Free Agency Rumors: Knicks mulling between Ben Simmons and 38.5% 3-point shooter after handing Mikal Bridges $150M extension

The New York Knicks have been busy in the offseason, making significant changes, including the firing of coach Tom Thibodeau and the recruitment of Mike Brown. The team has also acquired some key pieces for their bench with the signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.On Thursday, the Knicks reached a four-year, $150 million extension with Mikal Bridges. He played all 82 games for the team in 2024-25, averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Bridges became eligible for a $156 million deal this offseason after New York traded for him in July 2024.According to Ian Begley, the 6-foot-6 forward gave up $6 million to give the Knicks more financial flexibility. The Knicks have one roster spot left to fill and remain interested in Ben Simmons and Landry Shamet.“They remain interested in Ben Simmons, interested in Landry Shamet. It’ll be interesting to see which way they go with that last roster spot. But, you know that Mikal Bridges' spot on this team is secure for years to come,” Begley said.Simmons made 51 appearances for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers last season, recording 5.0 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds. While he gives little in terms of offense, his length and agility make him a solid defender.Shamet played 50 games for New York in 2024-25, recording 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds. He shot 46.1% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc. Shamet shoots 38.5% from 3-point range for his career and would be a valuable asset for many teams. The New York Knicks have taken a step forward this summerLed by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York reached the Eastern Conference finals last season. Brunson and Co. navigated a tough path in the East, beating the Detroit Pistons in the first round before facing the Boston Celtics in the semifinals.The Knicks were two wins away from making their first NBA Finals appearance in over two decades, but the Indiana Pacers stopped them in six games.Despite their crushing defeat, the team has done well to prepare for another run. Even if New York leaves the final roster spot unfilled, the current group is expected to be strong enough to make another run in the East.