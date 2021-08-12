NBA Free Agency Rumors: LA Lakers exploring the possibility of signing Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas has been making noise outside the NBA and the LA Lakers have taken notice. He dropped two unbelievable monster games last week and was reportedly upset over the NBA "giving up on him."

The two-time All-Star dropped 65 points in a game for the AEBL (Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League) and most recently erupted for 81 points at the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle.

The two-time All-Star suffered a string of injuries and was then bounced around from team to team.

The player who once dropped 53 points in an NBA playoff game was reduced to a free agent scrambling for a roster spot. Isaiah Thomas most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract.

Across 3 games in 16 minutes a night, he averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.

NBA Free Agency: LA Lakers interested in bringing Isaiah Thomas back to the league

Although they didn't take place in an NBA setting, Isaiah Thomas' 65 and 81 point outings were hard to miss. One simply doesn't match Kobe Bryant's career-high at an event and go unnoticed.

The LA Lakers have used NBA free agency to assemble one of the strongest teams in the NBA. However, the LA Lakers need wing depth and help in the backcourt and can easily sign Isaiah Thomas to a minumum deal.

The Lakers, among various free-agent candidates they are still considering, have weighed the potential signing of Isaiah Thomas, league sources say.



Isaiah Thomas' diagnosis back in 2017 essentially ended his All-NBA career. He was reduced to a role player who would occasionally come off the bench as his injury issues seemed to linger.

However, he has assured fans that his injury days are behind him and he is willing to play any role the team wants him to. On the LA Lakers, Thomas wouldn't be asked to do much and could be part of the second or third rotation.

Isaiah Thomas is a two-time NBA All-Star and an All-NBA Second Team player. Although he will never be an All-Star level player again, he can certainly help a team off the bench.

The LA Lakers are a hot free agent destination but Thomas would be happy to just get another opportunity to prove himself.

