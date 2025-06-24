NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers eye Luka Doncic's former Mavericks teammate to reinforce guard rotation

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 24, 2025 03:07 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers eye Luka Doncic's former Mavericks teammate to reinforce guard rotation. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers could reunite former Dallas Mavericks teammates Luka Doncic and Dante Exum in Hollywood. While the Lakers’ biggest and most pressing need is to add size at center and depth at wings, a veteran guard could come in handy. Exum, if affordable, would have instant chemistry with Doncic following their multi-year stint with the Mavericks.

Lakers insider Anthony Irvin reported on Monday (via Lakers Better):

Exum became an unrestricted free agent following the 2024-25 season. The Australian played 20 games due to multiple injuries. He averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds per outing. Dante Exum’s playmaking and 47.2% shooting from deep over the last two seasons could be invaluable assets GM Rob Pelinka could add to the team.

If the LA Lakers do acquire Exum, he will likely be their third-string point guard behind Luka Doncic and Gabe Vincent. Exum’s minutes might be hard to come by as LeBron James and Austin Reaves often handle playmaking duties when Doncic is not on the floor. Still, at a minimum salary, he could be a solid addition to the team.

NBA insider thinks Dante Exum or De’Anthony Melton could be a good fit for LA Lakers

Dante Exum isn’t the only veteran guard linked to the LA Lakers. NBA insider Jovan Buha speculated that the team could add another perimeter player via the veteran’s minimum.

Buha said this in his podcast a month ago about potential guards the Lakers could target in the offseason.

(5:41 mark)

“Dante Exum, a former Rob Pelinka client. For Exum, I view him more as a fit guard. I would not want him as the primary addition. Melton, there’s some risk with him coming off an injury, but I think he’s an upside player for a veteran minimum contract who could outperform it.”
Buha added that the Lakers might need a “Max Christie” type player, a combo guard who could provide shooting and defense. The NBA analyst could see Exum or Melton stepping into those roles.

The offseason is still long, and Rob Pelinka could do more than just guards on veteran minimum contracts. For now, Exum and Melton are two of the hottest names linked to the LA Lakers.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
