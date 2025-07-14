NBA Free Agency Rumors: Pistons seen as dark horse suitor for Russell Westbrook to provide veteran presence in locker room

NBA veteran star Russell Westbrook remains unsigned after he declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets. Since the start of free agency, however, there has been some talk about possible teams potentially wanting his services. One of the teams that has taken an interest in him is the Detroit Pistons.

Ad

The Pistons are showing promise after returning to the playoffs last season after a five-year absence. Although the team was eliminated in the first round, they still produced competitive basketball in their six-game series against the New York Knicks.

This offseason, Detroit made a few moves to strengthen its bench. They added sharpshooters in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert, after Tim Hardaway Jr. joined the Denver Nuggets and Malik Beasley had legal trouble. Detroit also re-signed big man Paul Reed Jr. However, the team doesn't look like it's done.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the departure of Dennis Schroder (sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings), the Pistons need a backup for Cade Cunningham. According to NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, the East team might be the landing spot for Westbrook, mentioning them as a "dark horse suitor."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I would not rule out the Pistons as a potential dark horse suitor. Despite minimal chatter surrounding the idea, Detroit should be targeting a veteran point guard on the market to strengthen its backcourt depth,” Weinbach predicted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Russell Westbrook has enough experience to run the team's offense as a backup point guard. Last season, he appeared in 75 games and had 36 starts. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 44.9 percent shooting. Westbrook finished seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

In the playoffs, he had 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 39.1 percent shooting. With his experience, the 2016-17 MVP could be a perfect match for the Pistons, as they surround their young core with productive veterans.

Ad

Russell Westbrook linked to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are looking to make key additions to help Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in the Eastern Conference. One of the rumored targets for the Heat is Russell Westbrook.

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz linked the two parties together as he predicts Westbrook to join Miami's guard rotation that consists of Herro, Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell and rookie Kasparas Jakučionis.

Ad

"Westbrook would join a guard rotation that features Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell and rookie Kasparas Jakučionis, giving Miami a dynamic playmaker that can still get downhill and attack a defense," Swartz wrote.

"With making a playoff run still very much the goal, Westbrook can keep the seat warm for a year while Jakučionis learns the NBA game."

Swartz added that the Heat makes the most sense for Russell Westbrook. Given that he'll play with an experienced team and coaching staff, the insider believes that South Beach is the right landing spot for the nine-time All-Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More