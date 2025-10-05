  • home icon
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Russell Westbrook linked to $6 billion franchise amid concern over lack of suitors after Nuggets exit

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 05, 2025 00:50 GMT
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Russell Westbrook linked to $6 billion franchise amid concern over lack of suitors after Nuggets exit

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been linked to the Boston Celtics, which has a $6 billion valuation per Forbes. With less than a month before the 2025-26 season, the two-time scoring champion remains an unrestricted free agent.

Last summer, Westbrook signed a two-year contract with the Denver Nuggets that included a player option in the upcoming season. However, he declined his $3.47 million player option to enter free agency this offseason.

On Saturday, Hoops re-shared a post from Basketball Rush, which linked Westbrook to the Celtics. Westbrook, who will turn 37 next month, could reportedly be a veteran addition to Boston's bench.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A Fox Sports article on Sept. 6 also listed Boston as a possible destination for the nine-time NBA All-Star.

"Westbrook would be a bargain-bin addition for a team needing a boost," the article said.

To shed salary this offseason, the Celtics traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who are key cogs of the 2024 championship team. In addition, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum is recovering from an ACL tear.

With last season's NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Payton Pritchard, expected to have an increased role or possibly move to the starting lineup, Westbrook could fill the gap in the second unit.

Forbes ranked Boston as the fourth-most valuable franchise in 2024 with an estimated valuation of about $6 billion. In March, the team was sold to a group led by Bill Chisholm at a $6.1 billion valuation.

Former Celtics champion says Russell Westbrook deserves a roster spot

Kendrick Perkins, who was part of the Boston Celtics' 2008 championship team, recently said that an NBA team should bring in Russell Westbrook.

"He should be on somebody roster," Perkins said on Wednesday.
Westbrook impressed in his lone season in Denver, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 75 games (36 starts). He had a primary bench role and was occasionally inserted into the starting lineup in place of injured Nuggets starters.

However, there are rumors that Westbrook has drawn little interest in free agency. His explosiveness, athleticism and aggressive play style, which he is well-known for, have declined with age. Teams are also concerned with his possible fit, citing Westbrook's turnover issues and shooting struggles.

Other teams linked to Russell Westbrook are the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks.

