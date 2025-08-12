  • home icon
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Steph Curry's Warriors consider Al Horford a done deal but one factor could make or break deal

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 12, 2025 11:30 GMT
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Steph Curry's Warriors consider Al Horford a done deal but one factor could make or break deal.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on Sunday that Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors remain favorites to land Al Horford in free agency. According to the NBA insider, the “Warriors are operating as if [Horford] is a firm part of their plan next season.” Although it seems like a done deal, Slater added that the standoff between Jonathan Kuminga and the team has put the Horford signing on hold.

Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent, turned down the Dubs’ $7.9 million qualifying offer in late June. Unsurprisingly, GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s offseason plans have taken a hit due to the impasse.

Early this month, Slater reported that the Warriors returned with a two-year, $45 million offer. The deal included a team option in the second year and a waiver of a no-trade clause, stipulations Kuminga reportedly did not agree to.

According to Slater, the 22-year-old rejected the offer because he did not want the Warriors to trade him in January when he becomes eligible. Kuminga also would not surrender his no-trade clause, which would give him the upper hand in trade talks. The 6-foot-8 forward reportedly asked for a three-year, $82 million deal, a figure the Golden State Warriors left on the table.

While the posturing continues between both parties, the Warriors are putting their Al Horford pursuit on hold. The former Boston Celtics star could also opt to retire, according to Slater, if the big man could not find a suitable situation to be a part of. The Kuminga issue has kept Dunleavy from addressing the Dubs’ shooting and playmaking needs.

Warriors reportedly see Al Horford as a seamless fit for the team

The Boston Celtics carefully monitored Al Horford’s minutes and workload over the past four seasons. They often kept him out of back-to-back schedules to keep his 39-year-old knees fresh. When available, the big man was a solid contributor either as a starter or as a backup.

In four seasons with the Celtics, he averaged 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. Horford shot 46.8%, including 39.2% from deep. The Warriors can get another outside threat to surround Steph Curry with if they can sign him.

Besides Al Horford’s floor-spacing game, Anthony Slater noted another reason why the Dubs are keen to sign him:

“Horford would slide in as the presumed starting center, lessening the regular-season load on Draymond Green, which is a priority. Horford's ability to pass and defend fits well into the Warriors' system.”

The Warriors are seemingly embracing a season with Al Horford on the roster. They could get their coveted free agent as soon as they can sort out the Jonathan Kuminga mess.

Edited by Michael Macasero
