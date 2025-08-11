NBA Free Agency Rumors: Trae Young delaying extension decision to possibly land with $5,500,000,000 franchise in 2026 

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 11, 2025 11:18 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn
Trae Young watches on during a WNBA game - Source: Imagn

Trae Young is one player whose name has frequently been in the news this offseason, with some reports even suggesting that he might be traded to another team before the regular season begins. These rumors come after reports indicate that the Hawks and Young have not discussed a potential $222 million contract extension, which he is now eligible to sign.

Despite the rumors, one insider has now said that Young will remain with the Atlanta Hawks for the upcoming season and that the four-time NBA All-Star hopes to join the LA Clippers (valued at $5.5 billion according to Forbes) in the 2026 offseason when he can decline his player option and become a free agent.

According to senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Young does not plan to sign a contract extension with the Hawks this season. Instead, he is expected to play through the final guaranteed year of his current deal, and pocket a salary of close to $46 million.

“Trae Young and his camp appear inclined to play out the upcoming season and leave his player option decision for next summer, potentially making him an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when the LA Clippers could have max cap space," Fischer wrote on Sunday.

The senior reporter also said that if Young receives an All-NBA selection in the 2025–26 season, he would be eligible to sign a five-year contract worth around $350 million. In 2026, the Clippers are expected to have enough cap space to offer him this maximum deal.

However, it is worth noting that Young has received All-NBA honors just once, across his seven-season career, when he was named to the All-NBA third team in 2022.

How did Trae Young react to the Atlanta Hawks' offseason moves?

The Atlanta Hawks have been active this offseason, bolstering their roster with key acquisitions like Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. These new additions, combined with a promising young core that includes Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels, and Jalen Johnson, have significantly improved the team’s hopes.

Before reports about Trae Young’s disappointment over not receiving a contract extension offer emerged, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared the star guard’s reaction to the Hawks' offseason moves in July.

"Trae Young, by all accounts, I’m told, is locked in," Charania said. "He’s excited about this team. He really believes this team is as close to that team, several years ago, that made it to the Conference Finals in the East."

The Hawks had a disappointing 2024-25 season. They finished the regular season with a 40-42 record, and their campaign ultimately ended when they lost both their play-in games and failed to make the playoffs.

Advait Jajodia

