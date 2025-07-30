NBA Free Agency Rumors: Warriors Predicted to Shell Roughly $32,000,000 Before Opening Night 

The Golden State Warriors have been the quietest team during the 2025 NBA offseason. They have made no free agency moves, and their only trades have come during the draft. With no marquee move, the unrest among Dub Nation has increased with each day of inactivity.

One of the major holdups for the Warriors is Jonathan Kuminga's free agency. The Warriors are playing it as safe as they can, but while they do, their options are fading away. Golden State isn't interested in offers tabled for the 6-foot-7 forward. Meanwhile, there's also back-and-forth over contract negotiations between Kuminga and the Warriors.

However, NBA insider Brett Siegel predicted the issue would be resolved. In his latest report from Tuesday, Siegel believes the Warriors and Kuminga will reach an agreement with $23 million as the annual salary (AAV) for the explosive forward. Not just that, Siegel also predicted the Warriors to make the Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton signings.

"With no market presenting itself for the 22-year-old forward, it makes the most sense for him to reach a short-term compromise with the Dubs and hope to be dealt before the trade deadline in February," Siegel wrote about Kuminga.

"It also doesn't make any sense for him to try and bet on himself by accepting the qualifying offer, as this dooms the Warriors, and Kuminga would likely be benched."

The two sides have been far apart in negotiations with Kuminga's camp demanding $30 million AAV, while the most Warriors have offered is $20-$22 million. Kuminga doesn't have a market, so Golden State has an advantage.

Meanwhile, Siegel reported that Horford has a silent agreement with the Warriors once the Kuminga situation resolves. He predicted Golden State to sign the 2024 NBA champion to a two-year $11 million contract.

For Melton, Siegel reported that it isn't the "worst-kept secret" that the 3-and-D guard is returning to the Bay Area once the Kuminga situation is solved. Melton will likely make the veteran minimum salary.

The Warriors' total expense this summer in free agency could go up to $32 million if all three predictions come true.

Latest on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga situation

The Golden State Warriors reportedly offered Jonathan Kuminga a two-year $40 million contract, as per insider Marc Stein. The talks have gone nowhere as Kuminga has not responded. The offered contract is up to $20 million AAV, $10 million short of the player's demand.

The situation is clearly dragging out, and it seems like something that won't be resolved soon. The Kings are aggressive, but weren't inclined to pay Kuminga more than $20 million. The Warriors, on the other hand, aren't interested in the Kings' offer, centered around Devin Carter.

