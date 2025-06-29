NBA Free Agency: Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs looking to spoil Lakers plans of signing 7’1 former champ

The San Antonio Spurs' latest activity in the market suggests they are looking to pair Victor Wembanyama with 7-foot-1 center Luke Kornet, a known LA Lakers target. Kornet has spent the last three full seasons on the Boston Celtics, emerging as a reliable backup big.

He was more useful than ever last season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 73 games, including 16 starts while playing a career-high 18.6 minutes. That helped improve Kornet's market in free agency.

Amid the high demand for centers, Kornet's name is floated around as a potential candidate for several suitors, with San Antonio joining the list, according to insider Jake Fischer.

JeffGSpursKENS5 @JeffGSpursZone LINK Via @JakeLFischer: "Another center target, sources say, that rival executives expect San Antonio to pursue: Boston’s Luke Kornet." #nba #porvida #SANANTONIO

The Celtics are looking to avoid the luxury tax. If they can't move more contracts through trade, it will become increasingly unlikely for them to re-sign Kornet, who will likely command the taxpayer midlevel exception (TMPLE) worth $5.7 million.

He will have several options to choose from based on fit and role, as most contenders are projected to have the full TMPLE available in free agency. The Spurs don't have a backup center. They had Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvilli backing up Wembanyama last year, who are both free agents and may not return.

Spurs are also eyeing Victor Wembanyama's national team's big man

The San Antonio Spurs have been linked with Guerschon Yabusele, Victor Wembanyama's France teammate. The duo represented the French at the Paris Olympics last year on the team that finished second, losing to the USA in the final.

Yabusele returned to the NBA and played for the Philadelphia 76ers last season and is coveted on the market. The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly another team pursuing him in free agency, with Brook Lopez likely to depart.

Here's what insider Marc Stein reported on Yabusele and the Spurs:

"Multiple well-placed observers are describing San Antonio as the foremost threat to sign Yabusele away from the 76ers, but I’m also told that Philadelphia has not yet abandoned hope of convincing him to stay. The Spurs certainly boast a persuasive recruiter in the Yabusele chase — his Olympic teammate Victor Wembanyama"

The Spurs will have the upper hand because of Wembanyama's relationship with the power forward. It'll be interesting to see what decision Yabusele makes, considering the league-wide interest in him.

