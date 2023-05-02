NBA free agents 2023: All players confirmed and rumored to become free agents after 2022-23 season

This offseason, a long list of NBA free agents will be hitting the market. Some are star-level players, while others are valuable role players. Here is a list of a handful of guys that could be on the move this summer.

Top 10 NBA free agents of 2023 offseason

1) Kyrie Irving

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the most notable NBA free agents this summer is Kyrie Irving. After being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, his contract will be up at the end of this season.

Seeing that the Mavs gave up so much to get him, they will likely do everything they can to re-sign him.

2) James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has a player option for next season. Giving him the choice to hit the market or not. While there have been rumors of him possibly going back to the Houston Rockets, his best chances of winning are alongside league MVP Joel Embiid.

3) Khris Middleton

Another All-Star with a player option for next season is Khris Middleton. After a season filled with injuries, he might be better off opting in and returning to the Milwaukee Bucks for another year.

4) Russell Westbrook

One of the more interesting NBA free agents this summer is Russell Westbrook. Following a down year with the LA Lakers, he managed to be a valuable piece for the LA Clippers. Following his impressive run, the former MVP might have earned himself a decent contract moving forward.

5) Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis finds himself with a player option for the Washington Wizards next season. The former All-Star played in 65 games this year and posted averages of 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

6) D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell found himself on the LA Lakers after the trade deadline, but will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. In 17 games following the move, he averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 41% from three.

7) Kevin Love

As a former champion, Kevin Love might be viewed as one of the more valuable NBA free agents. Following his buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the veteran big man has been helping the Miami Heat in their quest for a title.

8) Draymond Green

Similar to Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green has a chance to be one of the more interesting names on the market. With a player option for next season, he could decide to end his time with the Golden State Warriors.

9) Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has been a staple for the Toronto Raptors, but the franchise is going in another direction. If an extension isn't on the table, he could opt out of his final year and secure himself a new contract.

10) Nikola Vucevic

The final name on this list is Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic. As a former All-Star, there is no telling how valuable the veteran center will be to teams across the league.

Poll : 0 votes