NBA free agents 2023: Top 5 players with player option who can switch teams this offseason

The NBA free agents list for this summer includes multiple star-level talents. There are some who are no longer under contract, while others have the choice if they want to hit the market now or in 2024. That being said, here are some of the notable players with options for next season.

Top 5 NBA free agents with player options this offseason

1) James Harden

Sitting at the top of the NBA free agents list this summer is James Harden. The former MVP has already declined his option with the Philadelphia 76ers and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Dating back to Christmas, there have been rumblings of Harden eyeing a reunion with the Houston Rockets. With him officially opting out, we now have to wait and see just how true all those rumors were. Houston has made it clear that they plan to speed up their rebuild this summer to get back in the postseason.

2) Khris Middleton

One of the more interesting potenital NBA free agents this offseason is Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton. Fresh off being eliminated in the first round, they are a team that could begin to spiral.

Last year, Middleton spent a lot of time on the sidelines battling injury. He played in just 33 games, and posted his lowest points per game average since 2017. Despite how things played out in the postseason, Middleton might be better off accepting his option and continuing his tenure in Milwaukee.

3) Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is another notable player with an option for next season. Considering all the money the team has tied up in its core, it could be the end of his time there.

Alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Draymond Green was a foundational piece to the Warriors' dynasty. However, some of his actions have caused a riff within the team. Most notably, when he punched Jordan Poole during a verbal altercation in practice. Given all these factors, Green might be in a different uniform by the start of next season.

4) Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet finds himself on the NBA free agents list as he too has a player option. As an All-Star-level player, he is sure to garner interest around the league if he decides to hit the market.

Last season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Following the firing of Nick Nurse, the Raptors might be heading in a different direction. If they brace for a rebuild, it could lead to VanVleet testing free agency this summer.

5) Kyle Kuzma

Rounding out the top five is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. He was one of the hottest names at the trade deadline, but remained put. In 64 games this season, he averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Washington has made it clear they want to keep their big three together long term. So even if Kuzma opts out of his deal, it could mean he's setting himself up for a big payday with the Wizards.

