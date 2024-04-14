NBA Free Agents 2024: 5 players without a team ahead of NBA Playoffs 2024

Only a few games left in the 2023-2024 NBA regular season and playoffs loom closer than ever. Teams in both conferences are positioning themselves for a better seeding in the postseason. The play-in tournament, from April 16 to April 19, is an opportunity for lower-seeded teams to get a spot in the postseason.

While teams are trying to wrap up their season on a high note, they're also looking to beef up their roster for the playoffs. Injuries have left some teams dealing with voids in their lineups. The only way to meet those needs is to sign any suitable free agent(s) available in the market.

Top 5 NBA free agents without a team ahead of the playoffs

Montrezl Harrell

Playoff-bound teams seeking depth in the frontcourt should take a look at Montrezl Harrell. With his 6-foot-7 frame, Harrell can still produce decent numbers in scoring and rebounding.

The 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year last played for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022-2023 season.

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is still a serviceable player for any playoff contender. He suited up for the Boston Celtics and was the team's x-factor during their playoff run last season.

The 6-time All-Star and 2011 NBA Slam Dunk champion can still give any team almost 20 points per game and is also a great rebounder and passer.

Rudy Gay

If a playoff team is in need of a scorer for their second unit, Rudy Gay is their man. He's a deadly scorer not only from mid-range but also from the perimeter.

Gay is also one of the oldest free agents at 37. Despite his age, he can still provide scoring to any playoff contender.

Victor Oladipo

For a team that wants to add depth in their backcourt, Victor Oladipo can provide scoring and perimeter defense. While injuries may have plagued his career, healthy Oladipo can be the spark any team needs when the going gets tough.

In his last three seasons with the Miami Heat, he has been consistent at 34.7% from the perimeter. He's also a good rebounding guard and a decent passer.

Cory Joseph

For teams in need of a backup point guard with championship experience, then Cory Joseph could be that veteran they're looking for. While he doesn't score double digits a night, Joseph is still a decent floor general.

Statistically, his best season was with the Detroit Pistons back in the 2020-21 season where he averaged 12.0 points per game.