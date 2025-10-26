NBA Gambling Scandal: Stephen A. Smith Passes Snarky Remark as US Congress Makes Briefing Request to Adam Silver

The recent arrests of NBA personalities such as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former player and assistant coach Damon Jones have brought light to gambling schemes inside the league, prompting the US Congress to request NBA commissioner Adam Silver for a briefing. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith expressed his reaction to the Congress's move to summon Silver, posting a snarky four-word remark on X. &quot;As I was saying……..,&quot; he wrote. During his recent Stephen A. Smith show, the season analyst expressed confidence in Adam Silver in leading the league through these issues. &quot;I think it’s a serious matter. I trust in Adam Silver, who I think is a phenomenal commissioner. He will address it with the seriousness and the fervor that it deserves. Whatever it takes to bear things out to make sure that this sport is clean and that its integrity is not compromised in any way is something that he will do,” he said.According to reports, six members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent a letter of request to Silver on Friday to appear before them for a briefing not later than Oct. 31. In the letter, the Congress members sought details on how the NBA addresses illegal gambling activity and what measures the league is taking to curb such activities. Other requests include knowing if the league should re-evaluate its partnerships with gambling companies and potential shortcomings in dealing with fraudulent betting activities. In the two indictments which was made public last Thursday, Billups was accused of being part of a rigged poker game, while Jones leaked team-only information for bettors to earn profits. Meanwhile, Rozier was accused of rigging his performance in a game to earn &quot;tens of thousands&quot; from prop bets. Adam Silver expresses feelings on recent arrests of NBA personalitiesAdam Silver has expressed his feelings on the recent arrests of NBA personalities in the first broadcast of Amazon Prime on Friday. According to Silver, he was disturbed upon learning the details of the cases, saying that he wants to continue upholding the integrity of the league. &quot;My initial reaction was I was deeply disturbed,&quot; Silver said. &quot;There is nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. I had a pit in my stomach. It was very upsetting.&quot;He also apologized to NBA fans for the recent issues surrounding the league as it opens the 2025-2026 season. &quot;I apologize to our fans that we are all dealing with this situation,&quot; he said. The arrests came as the league enters new broadcast deals with NBC and Amazon Prime. For now, the league continues to wait on the FBI's investigations into the matters.