NBA Games Today: LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers the highlight fixture tonight with Milwaukee Bucks looking to turn things around against the Magic

The NBA games today will feature the Game 2 battles of some very exciting first round match-ups. We will see Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers take on the LA Lakers once again in what promises to be one of the best NBA games today. We will also have Jimmy Butler taking on T.J. Warren as we hope for an exciting match-up between the two rivals.

In one of the marquee NBA games today, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to avenge their Game 1 loss against the Orlando Magic. The OKC Thunder will also look to snatch a win from the dominant Houston Rockets.

Let us have a look at all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers

Will it be a Jimmy Butler show once again in the NBA games today?

After their rout of the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the first round, we fully expect the Heat to come out all guns blazing in this game. An early 2-0 lead would put them in a pretty dominant position for the remainder of the series. Jimmy Butler balled out in Game 1, not sparing his rival T.J. Warren. Tyler Herro has also stepped up with his excellent three-point shooting.

The Indiana Pacers are sorely missing Domantas Sabonis who is out for the season. Victor Oladipo's eye injury in Game 1 makes the Pacers' chances in this game even bleaker. Will T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon step up to the Miami Heat in Game 2? Or will we see another rout led by Jimmy Butler?

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets in the NBA games today.

The Houston Rockets dominated the OKC Thunder in Game 1 despite not having Russell Westbrook. James Harden put up another high-scoring show and the rest of the Rockets put up great numbers while stifling the Thunder offense. Eric Gordon played his heart out to fill in Westbrook's shoes. Jeff Green had an incredible night for the Rockets off the bench as well.

22 bench points in the win for Jeff Green!#OneMission l @reliantenergy pic.twitter.com/TqaxNmeVpa — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 19, 2020

The OKC Thunder were simply unable to penetrate through the Rockets' interior defense and could not keep up with their outside scoring. Chris Paul had a rare off-night in Game 1 and we expect him to make a statement in Game 2. Danilo Gallinari will hope to continue his impressive run in Game 2. We look forward to this intense match-up in the NBA games today.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks

Will the Milwaukee Bucks make a comeback in the NBA games today?

The Orlando Magic shocked all with a win in Game 1. Perhaps the home-court advantage is real after all. The Milwaukee Bucks kept Giannis Antetokounmpo on restricted minutes and it cost them the game. We expect Giannis to come out hungry for a win. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez would also like to put their Game 1 troubles behind them and get a win tonight.

The top plays from the playoff opener: pic.twitter.com/NK9ndstUVB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 19, 2020

The Orlando Magic were led by Nikola Vucevic in Game 1 with his 35 point performance but will he be able to do so again? Will the Magic find a way past the Bucks again? Or will Giannis flatten them to lead the Bucks to victory?

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will be hoping to bounce back when they take on the Trail Blazers in of the most exciting NBA games today.

The Portland Trail Blazers upset the top-seeded LA Lakers in a nail-biter of a game. Damian Lillard did what he does best and took off in the fourth quarter with some long-range three-pointers. CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic played their parts perfectly as the Blazers took the 1-0 lead in the series.

Handled business tonight, but our work isn't finished.



Game 1 highlights presented by @McDonalds 🎥 pic.twitter.com/wj1Yj61klA — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 19, 2020

LeBron James and company have a lot to work on. Their dismal 15.6% shooting from beyond the arc can be regarded as a one-off incident but they will have to silence all doubters with a win tonight.

LeBron James was spectacular in Game 1 with his monster triple-double. Anthony Davis struggled to shoot but regularly made his way to the free-throw line. The Lakers' role players will have to step up for them to level the series.

Will this be a LeBron James show as we have seen so often in the playoffs? Or is it Dame Time? Watch the NBA games today to find out.

