NBA Games Today: LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers the marquee clash tonight, Heat looking to complete a sweep

The NBA games today will feature Game 4 battles of various first-round series. The LA Lakers will look to take a 3-1 lead against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, while the Miami Heat will be aiming for a sweep against the Indiana Pacers.

One of the marquee NBA games today will be the Houston Rockets taking on the OKC Thunder as James Harden and Chris Paul come face-to-face once again. Title favorites Milwaukee Bucks also take on the Orlando Magic.

Let us have a look at all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Bring on more hoops! 📺



The #NBAPlayoffs continue Monday at 1:30pm/et on NBA TV & TNT. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/Y1pcAUgpUf — NBA (@NBA) August 24, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic go up against the Milwaukee Bucks today

The Milwaukee Bucks have come back from their Game 1 defeat and taken over this series against the Orlando Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at his best, dominating the paint with ease. Khris Middleton seems to have shrugged off his struggles with a solid performance in Game 3 and Eric Bledsoe is also finding his rhythm.

Advertisement

The Orlando Magic will need their starters to step up and support Nikola Vucevic who has been stellar so far. The Bucks will look to take a 3-1 lead in the series in the NBA games today.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

The Houston Rockets will hope to bounce back against the OKC Thunder

With a miraculous comeback, the OKC Thunder turned things around in Game 3 by defeating the Houston Rockets in an overtime thriller. The Thunder dominated with their three-guard lineup featuring Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder. Luguentz Dort's defense greatly restricted James Harden's scoring.

While the Houston Rockets are favorites in this series, they are missing Russell Westbrook and will have to step up while James Harden sits on the bench. We look forward to seeing how the Rockets will respond to the Thunder's resurgence in the NBA games today.

Also Read: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - August 24th, 2020 | Game 4

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

The Indiana Pacers will hope to avoid a sweep by the Miami Heat

The NBA games today will also feature a battle between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers. The Heat are currently up 3-0 in this series and will hope to sweep the Pacers and head into the second round of the playoffs. With Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic leading the way, the Miami Heat have been in complete control in the series so far.

The Indiana Pacers will need Victor Oladipo and T.J. Warren to step up if they hope to snatch a victory in NBA games today. Malcolm Brogdon's great showing in Game 3 will encourage them as they attempt to get back into this series. Will it be a sweep for the Heat? Or will the Pacers get back into this series?

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Lakers will look to bury the Portland Trail Blazers with a 3-1 lead

With a dominant performance from LeBron James, the LA Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3. They kept their scoring up throughout the game and prevent the Blazers from making a fourth-quarter comeback. Anthony Davis put up 29 points as the Lakers cruised to victory.

The Portland Trail Blazers' stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were unable to score well in the second half of the game. Jusuf Nurkic struggled against Anthony Davis as well. Carmelo Anthony had a great outing with a perfect third quarter but his performance was not enough to bail out the Blazers in the end.

We look forward to another intense battle between LeBron James and Damian Lillard in the NBA games today.

Also Read: LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 24th, 2020 | Game 4