NBA Games Today: LA Lakers looking to dominate Portland Trail Blazers again, OKC Thunder seek redemption against Houston Rockets

The NBA games today will feature exciting Game 3 matches from the first round of the playoffs. We will catch Damian Lillard in action for the Portland Trail Blazers against the LA Lakers as he battles with an injured left hand. In what promises to be one of the best NBA games today, the OKC Thunder will hope to beat the Houston Rockets who will be without Russell Westbrook.

We will also have the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Orlando Magic with all eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Another key battle in NBA games today is Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat taking on T.J. Warren and the Indiana Pacers.

Let us have a look at all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Weekend hoops all day!



The #NBAPlayoffs continue Saturday with a quadruple-header on TNT, ESPN and ABC. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/2hqhKpttVF — NBA (@NBA) August 22, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

The Orlando Magic go up against the title favorites, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the first round of the NBA games today. The Magic were outclassed by the Bucks in Game 2 with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.

Advertisement

Nikola Vucevic was fighting it out for the Magic alone as the rest of the team struggled to get the ball into the basket. Vucevic will have to keep his excellent form going as the Magic hope to take back the lead in Game 3.

PC led the Bench Mob in last nigh's victory



15 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/9xlsFYopWE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 21, 2020

While Giannis has been racking up the numbers, Khris Middleton has struggled in these two games. He will need to find his rhythm if the Bucks hope to make it to the NBA Finals this year. Pat Connaughton shot 5-8 from beyond the arc to give them a 15 point boost coming off the bench. The Bucks will also hope to reduce their turnovers as they head into this game.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers | NBA games today

The Indiana Pacers go up against the Miami Heat in what we hope will be one of the most exciting NBA games today. The Indiana Pacers are down 2-0 in the series and will need to step up to the Heat before it is too late. T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo will have to find a way past the Heat defense or else they stand no chance in this game.

#PlayoffJimmy. Enough said.



18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists & 2 steals in yesterday's Game 2 win.

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/RVaJ23QYhP — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 21, 2020

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic have been phenomenal on the offense end and Tyler Herro has stepped up with his three-point shooting. While Bam Adebayo has not yet put up any jaw-dropping numbers so far, he has been a threat on both ends of the floor. The Heat will look to make this a short series as they prepare for a deep playoff run.

Also Read: Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - August 22nd, 2020 | Game 3

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets | NBA games today

In one of the marquee NBA games today, the OKC Thunder go up against the Houston Rockets. This will be a test for Chris Paul and his young team as they hope to catch up to the Rockets who have taken a 2-0 lead in this series. The Thunder have struggled against the Rockets' unexpectedly tenacious defense and need to find ways to score and keep up with James Harden's scoring.

The Houston Rockets have performed above expectations despite not having Russell Westbrook. James Harden has been an excellent facilitator for the team while also showing up on the defensive end of the floor.

Eric Gordon, Jeff Green, and other role players have been taking advantage of all the open shots that they get and will hope to do so in the NBA games today.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers | NBA games today

In the most significant matchup in the NBA games today, the LA Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard's injured left hand will be in focus as the Blazers try to take the lead in this series once again. CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony will hope to shrug off their Game 2 slump as they head into this game.

First Laker with at least 30 points and 10 boards in under 30 minutes of a playoff game.



It was a good night to make history. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/wffby4GiSt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 21, 2020

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be key to the LA Lakers' scoring. Davis was dominant in Game 2 and his match-up against Jusuf Nurkic will be key to the Lakers' chances in this game. The Lakers bench will hope to perform as well as they did in Game 2 and maintain a healthy three-point percentage.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans looking to trade Lonzo Ball; GSW and Hornets target his younger brother LaMelo