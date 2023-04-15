NBA games on TV (15th April 2023): Which games will be televised today?

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers will open the first round of the NBA playoffs at 1 PM EDT. ESPN will feature the game on national TV while NBC Sports Philadelphia and WWOR are the local channels to watch out for.

At 3:30 PM EDT, the reigning NBA Eastern Conference champs Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their series. ESPN will handle national coverage while the game is also available locally via NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Atlanta.

After a four-year absence, the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the NBA playoffs and will take on the New York Knicks in Ohio. ESPN will once again handle national TV coverage, while Bally Sports Ohio and MSG Network will air the game live locally.

The last first-round series to start will be out West where the Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings. ABC will begin coverage of the game at 8:30 PM EDT. The game isn’t available on local channels, though.

The Brooklyn Nets may be the biggest underdogs in the entire NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets stubbornly refused to give up on their playoff hopes despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leaving the team in February. Mikal Bridges has become the Nets’ leader and best player after two blockbuster trades.

Bridges is averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27 games for the Brooklyn Nets. He used to be the Phoenix Suns’ defensive whiz but has shown a remarkable offensive flair with his new team.

Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will be hoping to pull off an upset against the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets held off the Miami Heat in a thrilling dash for an outright playoff spot. Waiting for them is the 76ers with the potential NBA MVP leading the way. Philly is stacked with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris in the lineup.

The Nets will be unfazed, but they remain probably the biggest underdogs in the entire NBA playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors are back where they simply wanted to be

The Golden State Warriors will have another playoff battle on their hands against the pleasantly surprising Sacramento Kings. For most of the season, it seemed like the defending NBA champs were just going through the motions of another regular-season grind.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were still around, but the team wanted to do their best in front of the home fans. The Warriors had a 33-8 record at Chase Center, the second-best in the Western Conference behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets (34-7).

Golden State turned into pumpkins away from San Francisco as it finished with an 11-30 win-loss slate on the road. Only the Houston Rockets (8-33) and San Antonio Spurs (8-33) are worse than them.

Reigning Finals MVP Steph Curry and his teammates are the sixth seed, but bookmakers slightly favor them to win the series.

The Warriors are right where they belong.

